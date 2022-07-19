Garena Free Fire MAX redeem code for India (19 July 2022): How to claim free gun skins and characters

Free Fire MAX has several elements, such as characters and gun skins, that have become a crucial part of the battle royale title. These have a significant impact on gameplay as they possess special abilities and boosted stats, respectively.

Due to the competitive advantage they offer, users are generally required to spend diamonds to collect them. However, redeem codes are an excellent way for free-to-play users to get premium items.

The only caveat is that redeem codes tend to expire after a certain period, and gamers must use them quickly. Below are some codes that players can use to receive free gun skins and characters.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free gun skins and characters (19 July)

Here are the redeem codes that users can try utilizing:

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

WLSGJXS5KFYR

W0JJAFV3TU5E

X99TK56XDJ4X

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Note: Due to expiry or server restrictions, the redeem codes listed above may not work for some users.

A quick guide to get redeem code rewards

Unlike other in-game events, Free Fire MAX redeem codes do not require much time and effort. Users can generally hop on the dedicated website and claim the code to get rewards. The exact steps for redemption are provided below:

Step 1: First, players should make sure they have their ID linked to one of the platforms. If individuals still use a guest account, they may access the in-game settings and bind the account.

Access the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using any one of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers can then access the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser and log in via the platform associated with their account. They are given six options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Players with guest accounts cannot make use of redeem codes.

Step 3: They need to carefully enter all the 12/16 characters of the redeem code in the text box and click the ‘Confirm’ button.

Gamers may enter the Free Fire MAX redeem code and tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Users can finally click the ‘Okay’ button after a dialog box appears informing them whether the code’s redemption was successful.

Individuals may later claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section of Free Fire MAX. Garena usually sends the items immediately, but they may take up to 24 hours to get sent.

Gamers should also keep track of the expiration date and server of the specific code they seek to utilize. Attempting to claim expired codes or codes meant for other servers will always result in an error.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far