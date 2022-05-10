Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 10 May 2022: How to get free skins and bundles today

Skins and bundles are two of the most sought-after cosmetics in Free Fire MAX. Although most cosmetics do not affect gameplay, many players want to flaunt them in the game.

However, spending real money on in-game items is not viable for free-to-play (f2p) gamers, leading them to search for alternative approaches. Free Fire MAX redeem codes are a great way to get free skins.

For those unfamiliar with the term, redeem codes are a collection of 12-16 characters that can be used on the Rewards Redemption Site to obtain unique rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get skins and bundles (MAX version)

Here’s the list of redeem codes that players can utilize to receive free rewards in the game:

Codes for skins

W0JJAFV3TU5E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

Codes for bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Step-by-step guide on using Free Fire MAX redeem codes

The Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site must be used to claim redeem codes. Here are some basic steps that can be followed if gamers do not know how to use the redemption website:

Step 1: After visiting the Rewards Redemption Site, individuals must sign in. They will have to sign in with the platform linked to their in-game account.

These are the different options offered on the website:

Facebook

VK

Google

Huawei ID

Apple ID

Twitter

Players will have to sign in using any one of the options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers should enter the redeem code into the text box that shows up on their screen. They should avoid making any errors, and it is recommended that they copy and paste the code.

Users can enter the redeem code and then click on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, users may tap on the ‘Confirm’ button. This will complete the redemption process, and they will then be able to claim the rewards via the in-game mail. Garena will send the items within 24 hours.

However, if an error regarding expiration or server restrictions appears during the redemption process, gamers will have to wait for new codes to be provided.

Furthermore, individuals should keep in mind that the developers do not allow players with guest accounts to use the codes, and they must first link their account to one of the platforms.

