Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 13 June 2022: How to get free pets and gloo wall today

The developers of Free Fire MAX make sure to consistently launch a wide range of in-game items such as cosmetics, pets, characters, and more. The number of items only continues to increase as new ones are introduced on a regular basis to provide users with an expanded selection.

Usually, most of this content requires players to spend diamonds (the premium in-game currency) at the in-game store. However, a small segment of the playerbase cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds. Redeem codes are an attractive option for such players, and they allow them to earn free rewards in Free Fire MAX. The following section lists out some codes for pets and gloo wall skins.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get pets and gloo wall (13 June 2022)

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Gloo Wall

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: Due to expiry and server restrictions, these codes may not work for some users.

Free Fire MAX guide: How to use redeem codes and earn free rewards

Redeem codes are easy to use, and the procedure will only take a few minutes. Players will be required to visit the Rewards Redemption Site and enter the code into a text box.

The exact process for using redeem codes to earn free rewards is listed below:

Step 1: Users can begin by going to the official Rewards Redemption Site and signing in through the method associated with their accounts. The options offered include Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

After visiting Rewards Redemption Site, gamers can sign in using the desired platform (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes cannot be used with guest accounts, so anyone with a guest account will need to link it to one of the available platforms first.

Step 2: After users have signed in successfully, a text box will appear on their screen. Individuals must then enter the redeem code into the text box. They should avoid making any errors while inputting the code.

Players can subsequently paste the redeem code and tap the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players can tap on the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption procedure. Later on, they will be able to claim the rewards via the in-game mail section in Free Fire MAX.

However, if users face any error messages regarding server restrictions or expiry, they will be unable to utilize that specific code and will have to wait for new ones to be made available.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far