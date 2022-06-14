Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for June 14, 2022: How to get Legendary items and loot crates today

As time goes on, players have increasingly started turning to the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get their hands on different freebies. The popularity of these codes has risen, and most of the game’s community closely checks the latest redemption codes.

In essence, the developers issue the redeem codes fairly regularly and each one consists of either 12 or 16 characters, including both numbers and letters. They can offer a range of rewards like legendary items, loot crates, and more, but they can only be utilized by the users of the specific server that it is provided.

Fans looking for redeem codes can go through the list provided below.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get Legendary items and loot crates (14 June)

Legendary items

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFPLUED93XRT

ESX24ADSGM4K

FFIC33NTEUKA

FFPLUED93XRT

Loot Crates

FF101TSNJX6E

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11HHGCGK3B

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

FFESP5M1MVBN

MSJX8VM25B95

W4GPFVK2MR2C

Q4QU4GQGE5KD

MQJWNBVHYAQM

WCMERVCMUSZ9

9BYDPUM5WK6Z

2BEMBE4TXU4P

XLMMVSBNV6YC

PK95JK8QWK4X

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Note: These Free Fire MAX codes may not function for some users due to expiration and server restrictions.

Steps on using the redeem codes to get legendary items in Free Fire MAX

Before beginning the redemption process, users must verify that their in-game accounts are linked to one of the social platforms. This has to be done without fail as guest accounts do not work on the Rewards Redemption Site, which is the website set up by developers to use the redeem codes.

After visiting Rewards Redemption Site, gamers can sign in using the desired platform (Image via Garena)

On that note, here are the simple steps that gamers can follow:

Step 1: Open a web browser on the device. Users can then look up ‘Rewards Redemption Site’ via the search option.

Alternatively, they can tap on this URL to directly reach the specific redemption site of the game.

Step 2: When players reach there, they will be asked to complete the sign-in through the platform associated with their in-game accounts. The different login options are Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Step 3: Once the login is complete, a text field will be on their display, and the redeem code can easily be entered. To avoid any typing errors, gamers are recommended to paste the code directly.

Gamers can then input the redeem code and press the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Lastly, individuals can hit the ‘Confirm’ option. Redemption will be completed, and they can then visit the in-game mail section to claim the different rewards.

In general, items from Free Fire MAX redeem codes are delivered instantly. If they are not, gamers need not be concerned because it may take 24 hours for them to be sent.

