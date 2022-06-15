Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 15 June 2022: How to get free bundle, pet, and emote

A sizeable portion of Free Fire MAX's player base has started to depend on using redeem codes and other methods to get free rewards. Most exclusive in-game items cost diamonds, and many individuals cannot afford to spend money to obtain them.

Each of these redeem codes will comprise 12–16 characters, and Garena generally issues them on the game’s social media handles and livestreams. To swiftly and conveniently exchange them for in-game rewards, players must go to the game's Rewards Redemption Site.

Here’s a list of codes to get items like bundles, emotes, and more.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free bundles, pets, and emotes (15 June 2022)

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Note: These codes may not work for some users due to expiration dates and server restrictions.

How to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes to earn free rewards

As previously stated, the redemption process for Free Fire MAX redeem codes requires individuals to visit the Rewards Redemption Site of the game. After reaching there, they must sign in and enter the redeem code in the text box that appears.

The exact steps for redemption are provided below:

Step 1: Gamers will need to open a web browser and look up the game's Rewards Redemption Site.

Upon arriving at the redemption site, simply paste the code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals must use the platform associated with their Free Fire MAX accounts to sign in. There are six different login options: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: After a successful login, the respective redeem code can be entered in the text box.

Individuals can then paste the redeem code and tap on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, players can hit the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process and receive the rewards via the in-game mail section. Garena usually sends the items within 24 hours.

If an error message about server limitations or expiration appears during redemption, the code will not work. In such cases, players will need to wait for new codes to be released.

Furthermore, users with guest accounts in Free Fire MAX must connect them to one of the available platforms to become eligible to use redeem codes.

