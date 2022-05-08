How to get free pets, skins, and bundles in Garena Free Fire MAX in India

Garena has regularly been incorporating various items into Free Fire MAX, including pets, skins, bundles and more. Users can generally acquire them using various methods, but in most cases, they must spend diamonds to acquire exclusive items within the game.

However, as the overwhelming majority of the community is free-to-play, they are forced to look for alternative approaches to obtain the desired prizes at no cost. If you are one such user, the information in the following article will assist you in getting free items such as pets and more.

Free Fire MAX: How to get free pets, skins and bundles in India

1) Apps to get free diamonds

Gamers can use these applications to gain free diamonds in Free Fire MAX, which they can then use to purchase pets, skins, and bundles in the game:

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards essentially demands that users complete simple surveys for Google Play Credits. Users can accumulate a sufficient number of these credits to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX directly.

They can also save credits for things like special airdrops to get a better deal on the purchase.

Booyah

Booyah is another great app that players can utilize (Image via Google Play Store)

Garena developed the app, and it features a range of events with various incentives. In some of them, individuals can obtain diamonds or gift cards, and even if they don't get those two, they will still be able to acquire other free rewards.

However, gamers will have to bind their accounts to that of their in-game Free Fire MAX profile.

2) Events

Ramadan-based events offer several free rewards to players (Image via Garena)

Events also emerge as one of the primary methods for users to get their hands on several free items within Free Fire MAX. The developers occasionally introduce new ones, and players are only asked to accomplish particular missions/tasks.

For example, in the recent Ramadan event, users could get the Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) bundle, several skins and other rewards at no cost.

3) Redeem codes

Redeem codes are among the most effective approaches that users can try (Image via Garena)

The final one on this list is the redeem codes. Garena often releases them on the game's live streams and social media accounts after reaching certain milestones or on special occasions.

Each code consists of 12/16 characters in total, including numbers and letters. After signing in, players will have to utilize them on the Rewards Redemption Site. However, they have server restrictions and expire after a certain period.

