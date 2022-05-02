Free Fire MAX Ramadan event rewards for today (2 May 2022): How to get free emote, bundle, gun skin, and more

Events act as fillers between Free Fire updates and help the developers keep users engaged with various activities and rewards. Players are driven by the numerous freebies offered that would otherwise require them to spend diamonds.

Since mid-April, Ramadan events have been underway and offer several distinct themed rewards to the community. Individuals simply have to complete the corresponding tasks and claim the free items.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Gamers from the country should refrain from installing or playing the game. Instead, they may play Free Fire MAX, which is not banned in the country.

All the free rewards available from the ongoing Free Fire MAX Ramadan events

Ramadan Top Up

The Free Fire Ramadan Top Up event has been running for a few days and is about to draw to an end. Gamers who have not taken advantage of it should do so now, as it has two legendary rewards in store.

Players will have to purchase 200 diamonds to receive Emerald Slicer and purchase 500 diamonds to get the Booyah Spark emote for free. The rewards in the event are better than a few of the previous top-up events, making it an attractive deal for individuals who acquire diamonds regularly.

Stamp Collection

The Stamp Collection event features the most attractive reward in the Free Fire Ramadan event, the Timbered Charmer (Galaxy) Bundle. It kicked off on 26 April, and gamers can access it until 8 May 2022.

Users will have to complete missions to collect unique tokens that can be used to spin for special stamps. Upon reaching a particular threshold of stamps, gamers will receive the rewards.

They will need to acquire all nine badges in order to receive the gift. Furthermore, the developers have included an option for players to ask for or give badges to their friends, making it easier for them to complete the objectives.

Hidden Logo

Hidden Logo event features several great rewards (Image via Garena)

Hidden Logo is probably the most interesting event to be added to the game. It requires players to complete daily missions to earn turns which can be used to access the levels, and players have to find the logos in a particular stage within eight seconds to complete it.

Subsequently, once gamers complete a given number of levels, they will receive the rewards attached to it. There are multiple vouchers and crates available within the event.

Daily Check-in

The Daily Check event started on 30 April 2022, and it requires players to log in for seven days to receive seven rewards for free. The list of items for each cumulative login is as follows:

1x Weapon Royale Voucher: Login one day

2x Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate: Login two days

2x MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate: Login three days

2x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate: Login four days

Craftland Room Card (1 Match): Login five days

2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate: Login six days

2x Incubator Voucher: Login seven days

Classic and Premium Store (Ramadan Token exchange)

Ramadan tokens can be exchanged for free rewards (Image via Garena)

Players have been collecting Ramadan Tokens since the start of the events. These are awarded as part of after-match drops and can be earned through daily missions. While the Classic Store has remained open since the beginning, featuring an avatar, banner, and pin, among other items, as a reward.

On the other hand, the premium store started on 30 April 2022 and offers free gun skin, vouchers, loot crates, and more.

