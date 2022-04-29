3 best apps to get Free Fire MAX Diamonds for free in India (April 2022)

The majority of players who play Free Fire MAX will be conscious of the importance and significance of diamonds in the game. These are premium in-game currency and are needed to purchase cosmetics, alter the name, acquire the Elite Pass, and do other actions.

However, diamonds additionally have a cost associated with them and aren't freely available like Gold. Purchasing it doesn't appear feasible for individuals who are f2p (free-to-play), leading them to look for methods to give them the currency for free.

On the internet, they will be able to find several applications that could help them in the same process. Here's a list of the three best ones.

Note: The list is based on the opinion of the writer. Additionally, readers are recommended to check out the terms of service of each application before utilizing them in the process of getting free diamonds.

Free Fire MAX: Top apps to get diamonds for free

3) Booyah

BOOYAH! is an application by Garena and it features events (Image via Play Store)

Free Fire MAX players interested in earning free diamonds can consider the Booyah application. It comes from Garena itself, so there is no doubt about its legitimacy. Periodically, new unique and special events are added, and individuals may engage in them to earn diamonds and other rewards.

Nonetheless, they should emphasize that their in-game accounts will need to be linked to the Booyah app to get the prizes straight from the app.

2) SB Answers – Surveys that Pay

SB Answers – Surveys that Pay can also be used by players (Image via Swagbucks)

Being a mobile app for the popular website Swagbucks, SB Answer - Surveys that Pay is an incredible option that users can try out. It has over a million downloads and only requires individuals to complete simple surveys to earn points known as 'SB.'

When they accumulate enough points, they can exchange them for items, such as gift cards. They can later incorporate the same to buy diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

The best and most effective way for those players who cannot spend money on Free Fire MAX is to employ the Google Opinion Rewards application.

It rewards free Play Credits, and gamers must complete basic surveys to earn them. Once they have gathered sufficient credits for an in-game top-up, they can buy diamonds. The credits can also be saved and used to buy the membership.

