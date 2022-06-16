Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 16 June 2022: How to get free room cards, emotes, and more

Free Fire MAX is constantly expanding its collection of cosmetics. Players are always eager to obtain them and stand out from the crowd in the battle royale title.

However, due to the fact that the majority of cosmetics require the use of diamonds, free-to-play players are driven to hunt for free alternatives. Redeem codes that are frequently made available by the developers are one such alternative. Apart from cosmetics, these codes occasionally offer emotes and other valuable items such as room cards. Here’s a list of the codes that gamers can try out today.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get room cards and emotes (16 June)

Room cards

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Disclaimer: These redeem codes may not work for all users due to expiration and server limitations.

Using Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Before getting into the specifics of the redemption process, gamers should be aware that guest accounts will not be able to claim rewards from redeem codes. Players with a guest account must go to the Free Fire MAX in-game settings and bind the account to one of the available platforms. They will then be able to use redeem codes.

Players who have connected their accounts can follow these steps to use redeem codes:

Step 1: They should begin by visiting the game's Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Individuals can sign in using the platform they linked their Free Fire MAX account to.

Players can use any one of these options to sign in (Image via Garena)

The website offers numerous login options, and they are as follows:

Facebook VK Google Apple ID Huawei ID Twitter

Once the code has been entered, they can tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can enter the redeem code and hit the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process.

The developers will then send the rewards from the code to the player's account via the in-game mail. On most occasions, Garena will deliver the items immediately. However, it could take up to 24 hours for the items to get sent.

If players come across an error message claiming that the code has expired or is not valid on their server, the particular code will not work for them, and they will have to wait for the developers to supply newer ones.

