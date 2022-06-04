List of Free Fire MAX redeem codes with Legendary rewards so far (June 2022)

The quickest and most convenient way to get freebies in Free Fire MAX is using redemption codes. This allows even the most inexperienced players to use it quickly to get their hands on items that would generally not be available without diamond expenditure.

In addition, the developers make these redeem codes available regularly through various methods. Users have until the specified deadline to use them through the Rewards Redemption Site on most occasions to get the items.

Free Fire MAX redeem code for Legendary rewards

FF10TD3CCA4R

FF10X5A89WNF

FFPL72XC2SWE

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

SARG886AV5GR

Other rare rewards

WJ7AGANR8ASK

FF119MB3PFA5

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FFCP9MH2QSJK

SFS29ERU9TDS

FF11MB2C3DTG

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FFCPNZ34BZJW

MCPTTZXZZC5R

BTSQVQC45GEB

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Note: These Free Fire MAX redeem codes may or may not work due to server restrictions or expiry.

Quickly using Free Fire MAX redeem codes without any errors

Free Fire MAX redeem codes may be redeemed through the Rewards Redemption Site, as there is no separate website for the same. Those looking to get their hands on the rewards through such codes may follow the simple instructions below:

Step 1: As stated earlier, the redeem code's rewards must be claimed through the Rewards Redemption Site. Gamers can open the website on any web browser.

Sign in to use the redeem codes (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once they have accessed the webpage, users must utilize one of the available options to sign in to their account. The available options are Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Google.

Since it is mandatory to sign in to the account before using the code, anyone with a guest ID will become ineligible to collect the rewards. In this case, they may bind their account to one of the available options through the general tab of the settings.

Players can paste one code at a time and then hit the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After logging in, individuals may manually type in the code or paste it into the text field.

However, there are a few restrictions on the redeem code. These can only be used within a particular server. Suppose gamers attempt to use it for another region, they will encounter an error message that will inform them about it. This cannot be solved, and all they may do is wait for Garena to release a new code.

Step 4: Finally, gamers may click the confirm button below the text field, and a message box will appear informing them about the redemption.

Collect the rewards through the mailbox (Image via Garena)

Once the redeem code has expired, an error will appear informing them that the redemption failed as the code is invalid or redeemed. Like the previous situation, users cannot work around it.

However, if the code is redeemed successfully, the rewards will be sent to the account within 24 hours on most occasions. Individuals can collect the corresponding items through the mailbox.

