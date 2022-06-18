Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 18 June 2022: How to claim free emotes, pets, and bundles

Over time, Garena has added tons of in-game items like bundles, emotes, and more to Free Fire MAX. Even though these items have no bearing on gameplay and only improve the game's overall visual appeal, the vast majority of the community is eager to gather them.

Meanwhile, the title also features aspects like pets and characters that change the in-game performance due to their unique abilities.

Regardless of their effects, most aforementioned exclusive items require users to shell out diamonds, which is pretty costly. Subsequently, alternatives like redeem codes get used by them.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free rewards (18 June 2022)

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Get all the latest redeem codes here.

Note: These particular Free Fire MAX redeem codes may or may not work for some users. It can be due to expiration dates and server constraints.

Guide on using Free Fire MAX redeem codes for above rewards

Listed below are the exact steps that gamers can follow to use the redeem codes and receive the free rewards:

Step 1: Open a web browser and search for the 'Rewards Redemption Site.' Accessing it will allow players to use the redeem codes provided by the developers.

Step 2: When they arrive at the site, users will be prompted to sign in using the platform affiliated with their in-game accounts. They may sign in using Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, or Apple ID.

Different login options that gamers may use to sign in on the redemption site (Image via Garena)

Individuals cannot use the redeem codes with guest accounts, and those who have them must link them to the platforms above to become eligible for the redemption process.

Step 3: Readers should enter the redeem code into the text space on their devices.

Upon inputting the redeem code, gamers may click the 'Confirm' option on their screens(Image via Garena)

Step 4: They have to complete the operation by pressing the 'Confirm' button on their screens. Soon, a dialogue box will appear, showing whether or not the redemption was successful.

Step 5: If successful, players can later claim the rewards through the in-game mail section after opening Free Fire MAX.

They should note that if any server limitations or expiry issues emerge, individuals cannot use that particular code and will be forced to wait for new ones to get released.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far