Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 22 June 2022: Get free bundles and gun skins today

The in-game store of Free Fire MAX offers a variety of unique items, including outfits, bundles, and gun skins, among other things. However, to acquire these products, gamers will need to spend diamonds.

Because most users cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds, they are compelled to search for free means by which they can get the rewards they desire. Redeem codes are one such effective and straightforward method to get free rewards.

Individuals simply have to copy and paste these codes into a text box on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive the rewards. Below are some of the latest codes for costume bundles and gun skins.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free bundles and gun skins (22 June 2022)

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Note: These particular Free Fire MAX redeem codes may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

A step-by-step guide to using the Rewards Redemption Site for redeem codes

Players will need to visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site to make use of the redeem codes provided above. To do so, users can follow the steps below:

Step 1: The first step is to open the game's Rewards Redemption Site in any web browser.

Step 2: After accessing it, players will be presented with several sign-in options, and they must select the platform associated with their Free Fire MAX account. The choices provided are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Users can enter the code and tap on the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process (Image via Garena)

Step 3: They will then have to enter the redeem codes one at a time and click the 'Confirm' button right below the text box.

Gamers must avoid errors while entering the Free Fire MAX code (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A dialog box should appear, stating that the redemption procedure was successful.

Step 5: If there have been no issues so far, users can boot up Free Fire MAX to claim the free items via the in-game mail section.

If the redemption fails, an error message will be displayed outlining the reason for the failure. Users will then have to wait for new codes to be made available for their server.

