Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 23 June 2022: How to claim free diamonds and bundles today

The player base of Free Fire MAX is always on the lookout for new cosmetics to use in the game. They strive to amass as many unique items as possible to be able to customize their characters and show off their collection to friends.

With new skins, emotes, costume bundles, and other items being released regularly, the amount of items available is nearly limitless. However, in most cases, these premium cosmetics can only be purchased with diamonds, which a lot of users cannot afford.

With many players being free-to-play, alternative methods like redeem codes that give out free rewards have become popular. Listed below are redeem codes that players can utilize for free diamonds and bundles.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free diamonds and bundles (23 June 2022)

Here are the codes that individuals can try using:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

Note: Due to expiry dates and server restrictions, these Free Fire MAX redeem codes may not function for some players.

How to use the Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Users will be able to collect free items using the Rewards Redemption Site after they have found a valid redeem code. They can follow the steps below to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Players will need to open a browser and navigate to the official Rewards Redemption Site (reward.ff.garena.com).

Step 2: Upon successfully arriving on the page, players must sign in using the platform associated with their account. There are several options available to them:

Facebook VK Google Apple ID Huawei ID Twitter

Players who have guest accounts must bind them first. They will not be able to utilize the redemption codes until they do so.

Individuals can use any one of the options available on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The Free Fire MAX redeem code can be entered into the text box that appears on their screens.

Step 4: Individuals can finally proceed with the redemption by clicking the 'Confirm' button.

The redeem code can now be entered into the text box (Image via Garena)

If the procedure is successful, gamers can claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section of Free Fire MAX. However, if the redemption fails, an error message that explains the reason for failure will appear.

