Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 26 June 2022: How to claim free diamonds and room card

Many Free Fire MAX players desire to enhance their visual experience by purchasing skins, costumes, and other cosmetics. They may do so by spending diamonds on all such items within the game.

Nevertheless, as the cost of diamonds becomes an issue for non-spending individuals, they are forced to search for ways to obtain free items within the game. Thankfully, alternatives are available, with one of the most prominent ones being the redeem codes.

The developers make these codes available, and redeeming them only requires gamers to visit the Rewards Redemption Site. Users can find codes they can try out in the following section.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free diamonds and room cards (26 June 2022)

The following are the different codes released by Garena for free diamonds and room cards:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Room card

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Find more codes for the game by clicking on this link!

Note: Due to their expiry dates and the server restrictions, the codes listed above may or may not function for some users.

Free Fire MAX: Guide to using the redeem codes and earning free rewards

Free Fire MAX redeem codes can be used within a few minutes and require minimal effort from the users' side. Their redemption is a straightforward procedure, and the steps listed below can guide individuals to complete the same:

Step 1: To commence, users must access the Rewards Redemption Site on a web browser and log in. They may employ any of the six login options, based on which one is connected to their in-game accounts:

Facebook VK Google Apple ID Huawei ID Twitter

Rewards Redemption Site offers the players 6 six options (Image via Garena)

In the scenario of guest accounts, gamers must connect them to one of the platforms specified above. Later, they can use the codes and receive the rewards in their accounts.

Step 2: Individuals can subsequently type the code into the text area after the sign-in process has been completed successfully. There must not be any typos made while entering the code.

Users can subsequently paste the code without making any errors and tap 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can complete the process by pressing the "Confirm" button, which is located beneath the text field. Soon after, a dialog box will appear that describes the outcome.

Afterward, if the redemption went ahead successfully, users can use the in-game mail in Garena Free Fire MAX to claim the rewards that go with the code. Most of the time, they are sent right away, but the whole process of delivering the items can take up to 24 hours.

