Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 29 July 2022: How to get free pets, vouchers, and gloo wall today

Diamonds are Free Fire MAX's premium currency and are required to purchase most of the game's exclusive cosmetics and items. However, acquiring diamonds isn't always possible for every user since they have to shell out real money to obtain the currency.

Redeem codes allow players who cannot afford to buy diamonds to get free items in the game. Garena generally offers these codes on their social media handles, and gamers are advised to utilize them via the Rewards Redemption Site as soon as possible.

Readers can find some of the latest redeem codes in the section below.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free pets, vouchers, and gloo wall (29 July 2022)

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFPLUED93XRT

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FFICDCTSL5FT

R9UVPEYJOXZX

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

Gloo wall

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Disclaimer: The Free Fire MAX redeem codes stated above may not work for some users due to expiry and server restraints.

Guide on using the redeem codes for free rewards

Users who are not familiar with the Rewards Redemption Site and the redemption process can understand how to utilize redeem codes by checking out the steps below:

Step 1: Players should begin by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). This is essentially the game's official website that the community can use to redeem the codes.

Players can get to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using any one option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once gamers have reached the website, they will be asked to sign in. They must do so using the platform connected to their Free Fire MAX account. Six options are provided on the redemption site: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Enter the redeem code and then hit the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can then enter the redeem code into the text box. They can later press the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption procedure.

Step 4: If the redemption for the code is successful, the rewards will be sent to the accounts of the users through the in-game mail.

Generally, items can take up to 24 hours to get sent. As a result, players should not worry if the prizes are not provided instantly.

Another thing to note is that guest accounts will not be able to use redeem codes. Players with such accounts will have to link them to one of the platforms available.

