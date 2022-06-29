Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 29 June 2022: Claim free emote and gloo wall skin

Free Fire MAX sees the frequent addition of in-game items through different means like the Luck Royale, special events, and more. Some of the cosmetics incorporated by the developers are given out for free, but diamonds are generally required to acquire the exclusive ones.

Users often look for free alternatives since many can't afford to spend real money to purchase diamonds. Redeem codes are a great way for such players to obtain premium items in the game.

To find the latest redeem codes, users can check out the following section.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free gloo wall skins and emotes (29 June 2022)

Here is a list of the redeem codes that players can try using:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Emotes

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Note: The Free Fire MAX redeem codes mentioned above may not work for some users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Free Fire MAX: Steps to use the redeem codes for free rewards

Players need to use the Rewards Redemption Site established by Garena to claim redeem codes. The steps for the same are below:

Step 1: To start the procedure, gamers must visit the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Step 2: Individuals will then be asked to sign in. They should do so through the platform that is associated with their account in the game.

The Rewards Redemption Site offers the following options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

The Rewards Redemption Site offers players six different log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once they have signed in successfully, a text box will show up on their screen, and players can carefully enter the respective redeem code without making any errors.

Step 4: After users have entered the Free Fire MAX redeem code, they can hit the ‘Confirm’ button to continue the redemption process.

If the redemption was successful, a dialog box will appear mentioning the same.

Users need to enter the code without any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Gamers can finally open the battle royale title on their devices and claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section.

However, if there is an error during the redemption process regarding either server restrictions or the expiry date, then that particular code cannot be used by the player. They will have to wait for other working codes to get other free rewards in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far