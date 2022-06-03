Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 3 June 20222: How to get free rewards today

There is nothing more exciting for Garena Free Fire players than a chance to win free rewards. They have many ways to get exclusive in-game items for free, with one of the most popular options being redeem codes.

In most cases, Garena will hand out these codes for the different servers of the game. Individuals will effectively have to redeem them on the 'Rewards Redemption Site' to earn the respective rewards, including skins, costumes, emotes, weapon loot boxes, etc.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free rewards (3 June 2022)

These are the different Free Fire MAX redeem codes that users can try:

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

MQJWNBVHYAQM

MSJX8VM25B95

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

W4GPFVK2MR2C

WCMERVCMUSZ9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

Fans can visit this link to find more redeem codes for the game.

Note: Since they were released in the past, these codes may or may not work for some gamers due to expiry or server constraints.

Steps to redeem these codes in Free Fire MAX

As noted previously, players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site, set up by the developers, for redemption. When they arrive at the site, users should input the redeem code into the text box and claim the rewards through the in-game mail.

However, if they are unsure of the specific actions to take, they can read the following guide for assistance:

Step 1: Gamers should open a web browser and type in "reward.ff.garena.com." They can otherwise use the link provided below:

Rewards Redemption Site: Click here.

Users may use any of the log in options on the game's redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can sign in using one of these methods: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. They should use the option linked to their in-game Free Fire MAX accounts.

Guest accounts cannot be used for redemption, and individuals first have to be connected to any one platform to be eligible to redeem codes.

Individuals can enter the code and press the ‘Confirm’ option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers can paste the redeem code into the text box and press ‘Confirm’ to complete the process. If successful, a pop-up will appear stating the same.

Step 4: They can proceed to redeem the items of the code via the in-game mail.

Generally, Garena delivers the redeem code’s rewards instantly. However, readers should note that it may take up to 24 hours for the incentives to be credited to their accounts.

