Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 31 July 2022: How to claim free emotes, skins, and vouchers today

Free Fire MAX redeem codes allow users to earn in-game items such as skins, emotes, vouchers, and more. Due to this, many within the community actively seek out all the latest codes made available by the developers.

Each time a valid redeem code becomes available, gamers must rush to the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem it. The developers will deposit the items into their accounts within 24 hours after the procedure has been completed.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free rewards

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10617KGUF9

FF10GCGXRNHY

B6IYCTNH4PV3

FF1164XNJZ2V

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

SARG886AV5GR

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11HHGCGK3B

Vouchers

FFBCLQ6S7W25

FFPLUED93XRT

TJ57OSSDN5AP

MM5ODFFDCEEW

PACJJTUA29UU

22NSM7UGSZM7

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FFICDCTSL5FT

TFF9VNU6UD9J

R9UVPEYJOXZX

How to use redeem codes and earn free rewards

Users with a valid server-specific redeem code can use the Rewards Redemption Site to receive rewards in their Free Fire MAX accounts. These steps will assist them in completing the redemption process:

Step 1: To start, players must access the Rewards Redemption Site on their devices using any browser. This link will direct them to the official website.

One of the six login options can be employed to use the redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, individuals will find several options to log in on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. They must use the one associated with their IDs.

It should be emphasized that guest accounts cannot be used to redeem codes, and only those with linked accounts will be able to complete the process. As a result, those with guest accounts must connect them to any of the platforms by visiting the in-game settings in Free Fire MAX.

Users can input the redeem codes and click on the 'Confirm' button to get the rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 3: In the next step, gamers can complete the redemption by entering the redeem codes and pressing the 'Confirm' button available beneath it.

They should remember to input the codes carefully, and there must be no typos when entering them.

Step 4: Lastly, users can visit the in-game mailbox to claim rewards if the redemption is successful. They should not worry if the items do not get delivered instantly as the products can take up to 24 hours to be sent.

Note: The Free Fire MAX redeem codes mentioned above may or may not work for all players due to expiration or server restrictions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far