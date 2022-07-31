Create
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 31 July 2022: How to claim free emotes, skins, and vouchers today

Players can use the redeem codes and get free rewards in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
Nishant Thakkar
Modified Jul 31, 2022 08:34 AM IST

Free Fire MAX redeem codes allow users to earn in-game items such as skins, emotes, vouchers, and more. Due to this, many within the community actively seek out all the latest codes made available by the developers.

Each time a valid redeem code becomes available, gamers must rush to the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem it. The developers will deposit the items into their accounts within 24 hours after the procedure has been completed.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free rewards

Emotes

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2

Skins

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • ZRJAPH294KV5
  • FF10617KGUF9
  • FF10GCGXRNHY
  • B6IYCTNH4PV3
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • W0JJAFV3TU5E
  • Y6ACLK7KUD1N
  • MCPTFNXZF4TA
  • FF119MB3PFA5
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF11DAKX4WHV
  • YXY3EGTLHGJX
  • WLSGJXS5KFYR
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FF11HHGCGK3B

Vouchers

  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • MM5ODFFDCEEW
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • 22NSM7UGSZM7
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX

How to use redeem codes and earn free rewards

Users with a valid server-specific redeem code can use the Rewards Redemption Site to receive rewards in their Free Fire MAX accounts. These steps will assist them in completing the redemption process:

Step 1: To start, players must access the Rewards Redemption Site on their devices using any browser. This link will direct them to the official website.

One of the six login options can be employed to use the redemption site (Image via Garena)
Step 2: Next, individuals will find several options to log in on the website: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter. They must use the one associated with their IDs.

It should be emphasized that guest accounts cannot be used to redeem codes, and only those with linked accounts will be able to complete the process. As a result, those with guest accounts must connect them to any of the platforms by visiting the in-game settings in Free Fire MAX.

Users can input the redeem codes and click on the &#039;Confirm&#039; button to get the rewards (Image via Garena)
Step 3: In the next step, gamers can complete the redemption by entering the redeem codes and pressing the 'Confirm' button available beneath it.

They should remember to input the codes carefully, and there must be no typos when entering them.

Step 4: Lastly, users can visit the in-game mailbox to claim rewards if the redemption is successful. They should not worry if the items do not get delivered instantly as the products can take up to 24 hours to be sent.

Note: The Free Fire MAX redeem codes mentioned above may or may not work for all players due to expiration or server restrictions.

