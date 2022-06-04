Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 4 June 2022: How to claim free vouchers, pets and skins today

Many cosmetics and other exclusive items are available in Free Fire MAX, but they often need the outlay of diamonds. This currency essentially has to be bought by shelling out real money, which doesn't appear an affordable option for non-spending users in the community.
This commonly leads to people looking for free ways to get in-game items. One of the most common techniques is redemption codes that the developers make available regularly.
These codes are 12/16 characters long and must be redeemed on the 'Rewards Redemption Site' to get the rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free items (4 June)
Vouchers
- HAYATOAVU76V
- PACJJTUA29UU
- TJ57OSSDN5AP
- FFICDCTSL5FT
- TFF9VNU6UD9J
- RRQ3SSJTN9UK
- FFPLUED93XRT
- FFBCLQ6S7W25
- R9UVPEYJOXZX
Pets
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- U8S47JGJH5MG
Skins
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- FF10617KGUF9
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- FF9M2GF14CBF
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
Gamers can find other codes for the game by visiting this link.
Note: Due to expiration or server limitations, the Free Fire MAX redemption codes listed above may not function.
Using Free Fire MAX redeem codes
If they want to know the exact redemption process for the Free Fire MAX redeem codes, gamers can follow the simple procedure outlined below:
Step 1: They must open any web browser and search for the "Rewards Redemption Site" or the "reward.ff.garena.com."
Users have to visit this website as it is the official method of using the redeem codes released by Garena.
Step 2: After reaching this particular website, individuals will need to sign in through any one method. The login options offered are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.
They need to use the option linked to their in-game accounts.
Step 3: Players can enter the redeem code within the text box showing up on their screen. They cannot make any errors while inputting the code.
Step 4: To complete the redemption, they may press the "Confirm" option. If the process goes ahead successfully, gamers will find a pop-up box stating the same.
Once they've completed the steps, all individuals have to do is go to the in-game mail and collect the prizes. Garena will send them pretty soon.
However, users should remember that if they experience a server restriction or expiry error during redemption, they must wait for the developers to release new codes for their server.