Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 4 June 2022: How to claim free vouchers, pets and skins today

Many cosmetics and other exclusive items are available in Free Fire MAX, but they often need the outlay of diamonds. This currency essentially has to be bought by shelling out real money, which doesn't appear an affordable option for non-spending users in the community.

This commonly leads to people looking for free ways to get in-game items. One of the most common techniques is redemption codes that the developers make available regularly.

These codes are 12/16 characters long and must be redeemed on the 'Rewards Redemption Site' to get the rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free items (4 June)

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FFPLUED93XRT

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Pets

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

U8S47JGJH5MG

Skins

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10617KGUF9

B6IYCTNH4PV3

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF9M2GF14CBF

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Gamers can find other codes for the game by visiting this link.

Note: Due to expiration or server limitations, the Free Fire MAX redemption codes listed above may not function.

Using Free Fire MAX redeem codes

If they want to know the exact redemption process for the Free Fire MAX redeem codes, gamers can follow the simple procedure outlined below:

Step 1: They must open any web browser and search for the "Rewards Redemption Site" or the "reward.ff.garena.com."

Users have to visit this website as it is the official method of using the redeem codes released by Garena.

Upon reaching the Rewards Redemption Site, gamers will have to sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After reaching this particular website, individuals will need to sign in through any one method. The login options offered are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

They need to use the option linked to their in-game accounts.

Step 3: Players can enter the redeem code within the text box showing up on their screen. They cannot make any errors while inputting the code.

Paste the code and then press the 'Confirm' option below the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: To complete the redemption, they may press the "Confirm" option. If the process goes ahead successfully, gamers will find a pop-up box stating the same.

Items can be collected from in-game mail (Image via Garena)

Once they've completed the steps, all individuals have to do is go to the in-game mail and collect the prizes. Garena will send them pretty soon.

However, users should remember that if they experience a server restriction or expiry error during redemption, they must wait for the developers to release new codes for their server.

