Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 5 August 2022: How to get free diamonds, costumes and skins

Garena Free Fire and its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, frequently receive new and unique cosmetic items. It goes without saying that most players are interested in acquiring these items because they allow them to improve their in-game appearance.

However, players are required to spend diamonds to get the premium cosmetic items, and this is an expensive option for many. As a result, alternative methods to get such cosmetics for free, such as redeem codes, have grown in popularity.

The developers of Free Fire MAX often release redeem codes. Players have to enter these codes on the Rewards Redemption Site in order to obtain rewards.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free diamonds, costumes and skins today (5 August 2022)

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Costumes

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

B3G7A22TWDR7X

SARG886AV5GR

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

X99TK56XDJ4X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF11DAKX4WHV

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

B6IYCTNH4PV3

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

FF10617KGUF9

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11HHGCGK3B

ZRJAPH294KV5

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

SARG886AV5GR

Note: Due to expiry and server limits, the Free Fire MAX redeem codes listed above may not work for all users.

Step-by-step guide on how to use redeem codes to earn free rewards

As mentioned earlier, players need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to use redeem codes and earn free rewards in Free Fire MAX. Here's what players need to do:

Step 1: Players should go to a web browser of their choosing and navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site.

Step 2: Once they are on the website, players must log in using the platform linked to their Free Fire MAX account. The platforms available on the website are Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID and VK.

Guest account holders will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. They need to connect their accounts to one of the available platforms to become eligible.

Get to the Rewards Redemption Site and use any one of the login options (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once they have successfully logged in, players can paste one of the redeem codes above into the text field on the screen. They can then hit the ‘Confirm’ button.

A notice will soon be displayed on the screen, letting players know whether or not the redemption was successful.

Hit on the 'Confirm' option after entering the redeem code in the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, players can retrieve the rewards from the mail section of Free Fire MAX.

If an error relating to server restrictions or expiry occurs, players will not be able to use the redeem code. In this case, they will have to wait for Garena to release another set of codes.

