Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 5 August 2022: How to get free diamonds, costumes and skins

Garena Free Fire and its enhanced version, Free Fire MAX, frequently receive new and unique cosmetic items. It goes without saying that most players are interested in acquiring these items because they allow them to improve their in-game appearance.
However, players are required to spend diamonds to get the premium cosmetic items, and this is an expensive option for many. As a result, alternative methods to get such cosmetics for free, such as redeem codes, have grown in popularity.
The developers of Free Fire MAX often release redeem codes. Players have to enter these codes on the Rewards Redemption Site in order to obtain rewards.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free diamonds, costumes and skins today (5 August 2022)
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Costumes
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- SARG886AV5GR
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
Skins
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- FF11WFNPP956
- W0JJAFV3TU5E
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- YXY3EGTLHGJX
- WLSGJXS5KFYR
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- B6IYCTNH4PV3
- MCPTFNXZF4TA
- FF119MB3PFA5
- FF10617KGUF9
- FF10GCGXRNHY
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF11HHGCGK3B
- ZRJAPH294KV5
- Y6ACLK7KUD1N
- SARG886AV5GR
Note: Due to expiry and server limits, the Free Fire MAX redeem codes listed above may not work for all users.
Step-by-step guide on how to use redeem codes to earn free rewards
As mentioned earlier, players need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to use redeem codes and earn free rewards in Free Fire MAX. Here's what players need to do:
Step 1: Players should go to a web browser of their choosing and navigate to the Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: Once they are on the website, players must log in using the platform linked to their Free Fire MAX account. The platforms available on the website are Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID and VK.
Guest account holders will not be able to use redeem codes on the website. They need to connect their accounts to one of the available platforms to become eligible.
Step 3: Once they have successfully logged in, players can paste one of the redeem codes above into the text field on the screen. They can then hit the ‘Confirm’ button.
A notice will soon be displayed on the screen, letting players know whether or not the redemption was successful.
Step 4: Once the redemption is complete, players can retrieve the rewards from the mail section of Free Fire MAX.
If an error relating to server restrictions or expiry occurs, players will not be able to use the redeem code. In this case, they will have to wait for Garena to release another set of codes.