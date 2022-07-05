Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 5 July 2022: Claim free diamonds, emote, and more

There are numerous cosmetics and emotes available for purchase in Free Fire MAX, although users will typically need to spend diamonds to obtain them. Free-to-play players are often left out as they cannot afford to acquire the currency but wish to get the items.

Many such users are constantly on the lookout for different ways to acquire rewards without having to pay for them and redeem codes are a great way to do so. These codes require less effort than the other options to get free rewards. However, they expire after a specific duration and can only be used on certain servers.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free diamonds and emotes (5 July 2022)

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Emotes

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Note: The redeem codes mentioned above may not work due to expiry or server restrictions.

Guide on using the Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards

Gamers who are unfamiliar with the process for claiming rewards via the use of redeem codes can follow the simple steps outlined below:

Step 1: Players need to launch a web browser and search for the game's Rewards Redemption Site (reward.ff.garena.com).

After reaching the website, one of the six login options can be used (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users should sign in using one of the several methods. Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter are the choices offered by the developers.

Enter the code and click on the Confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players can then enter the redeem code in the text box on their screens. They will have to be careful since any mistakes will bring up an error message.

Step 4: They can complete the redemption process by tapping the 'Confirm' button beneath the text box. A pop-up message will appear, confirming whether the procedure was successful.

Once players have completed all of the required steps, the only thing left is to head to the in-game mail to claim the prizes. Garena usually sends the rewards immediately, but they may take up to twenty-four hours to arrive.

If there is an error during redemption (regarding expiry or server restrictions), the code will not work.

