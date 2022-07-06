Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 6 July 2022: Claim free emote, diamonds, and vouchers

Diamonds are the premium in-game currency of Free Fire MAX, and they are necessary to buy most cosmetics and unique items. However, players need to spend real money to obtain diamonds, and a segment of the player base cannot afford to purchase them.

These users constantly search for redeem codes to gain access to free rewards. These alphanumeric codes consist of 12 to 16 characters and can be claimed on the Rewards Redemption Site.

Below is a list of Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free emotes, diamonds, and other rewards for free.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free emotes, diamonds, and vouchers (6 July)

Emotes

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

TFF9VNU6UD9J

FFPLUED93XRT

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

Note: Due to expiration and server limitations, these redeem codes may not work for all users.

How to use the redeem codes for free rewards in Free Fire MAX

The game's official Rewards Redemption Site allows players to claim redeem codes. Gamers must first log in using the platform they linked to their Free Fire MAX account. Later, they can enter the code and complete the redemption procedure.

The exact steps to use the website are listed below:

Step 1: Gamers must open a web browser of their choice and proceed to the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Go to the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will be asked to log in using one of these six options:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Guest accounts will not work on the Rewards Redemption Site. A user with a guest account will have to bind it to any one of the platforms available.

Enter the redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The player's screen will now display a text box, and they will be required to enter the redemption code in the space provided.

Step 4: Individuals can complete the process by clicking the 'Confirm' button once they have entered the redeem code. The button can be found beneath the text box.

After following the steps outlined above, players can claim the rewards through the in-game mail system if the redemption was successful. The rewards are usually delivered immediately, but they can take up to 24 hours to get sent.

