Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 7 July 2022: How to claim gloo wall, emotes, and more

Garena often releases new premium in-game items such as skins and cosmetics for Free Fire MAX. This has increased the number of options available to players. However, most methods to obtain these items, such as the in-game store and Luck Royale, require individuals to spend diamonds.

A segment of the game's player base can't afford to spend real money on diamonds, and they look for ways to get rewards or diamonds for free. Redeem codes are one of the best options for such players.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free gloo wall, emotes, and other rewards (7 July 2022)

These are the different codes that players can try using to get free rewards in the game:

Gloo wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Emotes

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

Other rewards

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF10HXQBBH2J

FF11NJN5YS3E

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

FF1164XNJZ2V

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

Note: These Free Fire MAX redeem codes may not work for some users due to expiry or server restrictions.

Detailed steps to use Free Fire MAX redeem codes and get free rewards

Individuals can obtain rewards using redeem codes in a few minutes. However, players with guest accounts in the game will first have to bind them to one of the available platforms to become eligible for the redemption process.

The exact steps to use the redeem codes are given below:

Step 1: First, users must open a web browser of their choice and visit the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Use any one of the six log in options on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After gamers are on the page, they can log in to their Free Fire MAX account by selecting one of the options provided. Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, Google, and VK are the six options offered on the website.

Step 3: The redeem codes can now be entered, and players can hit the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption procedure.

If the redemption is successful, a pop-up box will appear, confirming the name of the rewards.

Enter the redeem code without making any errors (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Players can finally open the battle royale title and proceed to the in-game mail section to claim the free items.

Garena usually sends the rewards immediately, but the rewards can take up to 24 hours to get sent.

