×
Create
Notifications

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 7 June 2022: How to claim free gloo wall, bundles, and more on Indian server

New redeem codes excite lots of players (Image via Garena)
New redeem codes excite lots of players (Image via Garena)
reaction-emoji
Nishant Thakkar
Nishant Thakkar
ANALYST
Modified Jun 07, 2022 09:08 AM IST

Redeem codes have caught the interest of many players on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. This is primarily because the game's community is always looking for ways to get free prizes, as the vast majority of the available items sold in the in-game store require diamonds to be purchased.

The developers often distribute these unique codes through the title's livestream and social media handles. After finding one that is still active, individuals will have to hurry and redeem it through the Rewards Redemption Site, the official website that Garena has established for redemption.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards on Indian server

Here are the different codes that users from the Indian server can try out:

Gloo Wall

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Bundles

  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Readers may click here to find more redeem codes for the game.

Note: These codes may or may not work for some gamers due to expiry concerns.

Obtain free rewards from Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Below is the procedure that readers can follow to make use of Free Fire MAX redemption codes:

Step 1: Users can first open a web browser and search 'reward.ff.garena.com.' Doing so will take them to the Rewards Redemption Site of the game.

Alternatively, individuals may also tap on this link to reach this particular website.

Use any one of the sign-in options on the Rewards Redemption Site of the game (Image via Garena)
Use any one of the sign-in options on the Rewards Redemption Site of the game (Image via Garena)

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

Step 2: Upon landing on the Rewards Redemption Site, gamers must sign in using one of the available options. The different options on the website are:

  1. Facebook
  2. VK
  3. Google
  4. Apple ID
  5. Huawei ID
  6. Twitter
The code can easily be entered into the text field appearing on the screen (Image via Garena)
The code can easily be entered into the text field appearing on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, they should paste the redeem code into the text field. No typing errors have to be made, or the redeem codes will not work.

Step 4: Finally, players have to click 'Confirm' to finish redeeming the code. The items will be delivered to their in-game accounts via the in-game mail area shortly.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD

CONTINUE READING

The developers will send the rewards through the in-game mail section (Image via Garena)
The developers will send the rewards through the in-game mail section (Image via Garena)
Also Read Article Continues below

Generally, the rewards from the Free Fire MAX redeem codes get sent immediately. Nonetheless, the process may take up to 24 hours.

Apart from that, it is crucial to note that individuals with guest accounts will not be able to use the redemption codes. Consequently, all users possessing such accounts will have to bind them to one of the platforms by visiting the in-game settings.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी