Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 7 June 2022: How to claim free gloo wall, bundles, and more on Indian server

Redeem codes have caught the interest of many players on the Indian server of Free Fire MAX. This is primarily because the game's community is always looking for ways to get free prizes, as the vast majority of the available items sold in the in-game store require diamonds to be purchased.

The developers often distribute these unique codes through the title's livestream and social media handles. After finding one that is still active, individuals will have to hurry and redeem it through the Rewards Redemption Site, the official website that Garena has established for redemption.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards on Indian server

Here are the different codes that users from the Indian server can try out:

Gloo Wall

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Readers may click here to find more redeem codes for the game.

Note: These codes may or may not work for some gamers due to expiry concerns.

Obtain free rewards from Free Fire MAX redeem codes

Below is the procedure that readers can follow to make use of Free Fire MAX redemption codes:

Step 1: Users can first open a web browser and search 'reward.ff.garena.com.' Doing so will take them to the Rewards Redemption Site of the game.

Alternatively, individuals may also tap on this link to reach this particular website.

Use any one of the sign-in options on the Rewards Redemption Site of the game (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon landing on the Rewards Redemption Site, gamers must sign in using one of the available options. The different options on the website are:

Facebook VK Google Apple ID Huawei ID Twitter

The code can easily be entered into the text field appearing on the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Next, they should paste the redeem code into the text field. No typing errors have to be made, or the redeem codes will not work.

Step 4: Finally, players have to click 'Confirm' to finish redeeming the code. The items will be delivered to their in-game accounts via the in-game mail area shortly.

The developers will send the rewards through the in-game mail section (Image via Garena)

Generally, the rewards from the Free Fire MAX redeem codes get sent immediately. Nonetheless, the process may take up to 24 hours.

Apart from that, it is crucial to note that individuals with guest accounts will not be able to use the redemption codes. Consequently, all users possessing such accounts will have to bind them to one of the platforms by visiting the in-game settings.

