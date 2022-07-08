Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 8 July 2022: Claim free bundle, gun skin, and more

Free Fire MAX players are able to obtain free items through various methods, one of the most notable being the use of redeem codes. They require less effort than other methods, with individuals simply having to enter them on the Rewards Redemption Site to claim rewards.

The rewards from the redeem codes can include a diverse assortment of items, including bundles, gun skins, and other goodies. The developers have made many unique codes available over the years, and a few active redeem codes are provided in the list below.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free bundles, gun skins, and more (8 July 2022)

Listed below are the different Free Fire MAX redeem codes that users can try:

Bundles

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF7MUY4ME6SC

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

WLSGJXS5KFYR

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

Note: Due to expiry or server restrictions, these Free Fire MAX redeem codes may not work for all users.

Steps to using the redeem codes

Individuals who want to claim rewards from redeem codes will have to visit the game's Rewards Redemption Site. The process is relatively easy and only requires a few minutes.

The steps to follow are provided below:

Step 1: Users should start by visiting the Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en) using the web browser of their choice.

After reaching the website, use any one of the six log in options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players may sign in utilizing the login option linked to their in-game accounts. There are six different options provided on this site: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Step 3: They can then enter the redeem code and press the 'Confirm' button to complete the redemption process. Players should not make any mistakes while entering the code, as it will lead to an error.

Players can enter the redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 4: After a successful redemption, the rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail in Free Fire MAX. Users will receive the items within 24 hours.

Players with guest accounts cannot make use of redeem codes. Users with guest accounts will have to open the game's settings and bind the account to one of the available platforms.

If an error regarding server restrictions or expiry shows up, then the particular redeem code will not function.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far