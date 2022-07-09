Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 9 July 2022: How to get free emotes and room card today

Free-to-play gamers can access in-game items that would otherwise require the expenditure of diamonds using Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Subsequently, these codes have become popular, with the entire community actively searching for them.

Users will have no issue finding out how to use the redeem codes and only need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to complete the process. Within twenty-four hours, the rewards will be credited to their IDs. Individuals must, however, employ the codes before their expiration dates.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards (9 July 2022)

Here are the different redeem codes that players can try utilizing to earn free emotes and room cards in Free Fire MAX:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Room card

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Note: The Free Fire MAX redeem codes stated above may or may not work for some users due to expiry or server limitations.

Using Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards

If gamers do not know the steps to use the redeem codes, they can follow the procedures outlined below to complete the redemption procedure:

Step 1: They need to begin by opening any web browser and conducting a search for the “Rewards Redemption Site.” It is the official website that users must visit to redeem the codes.

Access this particular website by clicking on this link.

Six different login options are present on the website for the users to utilize (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once players are on this specific website, they will be required to sign in using the platform connected to their in-game accounts to continue. Facebook, VK, Google, Twitter, Huawei ID, and Apple ID are the login choices they have access to.

Users should then input the required redeem code without making any errors (Image via Garena)

The codes can’t be used with guest accounts. Thus, individuals who have guest accounts will need to link them to one of the supported platforms to become eligible to use the Free Fire MAX redeem codes.

Step 3: Next, gamers can input the required redeem code into the text box without making any errors. They can then hit the ‘Confirm’ option to complete the redemption.

Items of the redeem code can be claimed after visiting the in-game mail section (Image via Garena)

After successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to their IDs through the in-game mail section. If gamers encounter an error during the process, they will have to wait for new codes to be made available for their particular server.

