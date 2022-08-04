Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 4, 2022: How to get free Gloo Wall skins, emotes, and more

Redeem codes for Free Fire MAX have been available for a long time, and players can use them to acquire free rewards in the game. Developers usually provide these codes during live streams/tournaments or upon accomplishing specific milestones on the social media handles.

Players should also keep in mind that the codes Garena distributes have a limited lifespan and can only be used within a set time frame. As a result, users must act quickly whenever they obtain a working redeem code for their servers.

This article covers the Free Fire MAX redeem codes and the methods to redeem them in the game.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get Gloo Wall skins and emotes (August 4, 2022)

These are the different redeem codes that players can try utilizing:

Gloo Wall skins

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Note: These Free Fire MAX redeem codes may or may not work for some users due to their unknown expiry and server restrictions.

Instructions on how to use the redeem codes and obtain free rewards

Using the redeem codes is a pretty easy process and can be completed in a few minutes. In order to do so, players need to complete the following steps:

Step 1: Players need to use any of the web browsers to access Free Fire's Rewards Redemption Site. This is required since the redeem code can only be used on the website unless specified otherwise by Garena.

Go to the Rewards Redemption Site and use one of the six different login options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the next step, players need to sign in using the platform connected with their in-game Free Fire MAX account. The available options are:

Facebook

VK

Google

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Twitter

Individuals with guest accounts need to connect them to one of the options stated above to be eligible to use the code.

Step 3: After the login gets completed successfully, gamers can proceed to enter the required code into the text field.

Users can input the redeem code and press the 'Confirm' option below the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, the redemption process for the particular redeem code can be completed by hitting the 'Confirm' option, which will be available right below the text field.

After pressing the 'Confirm' button, a dialog box will appear informing them whether or not the code was redeemed successfully.

Step 5: If the code is redeemed successfully, players can claim the rewards by visiting the in-game mail section within the game.

In most cases, developers will send the rewards immediately, but it can take up to 24 hours for the rewards to be delivered to their accounts.

