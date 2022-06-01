Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (1 June 2022): How to get free diamonds and costumes

Redeem codes are a great option for many Free Fire MAX players who cannot afford to spend real money to purchase in-game items. Out of the several different methods of obtaining free rewards, these codes are easy to use and demand less effort.
Garena releases redeem codes through the game’s social media handles or during livestreams. Once the user discovers a code for their region, they will need to act quickly to redeem it before it loses its validity and becomes ineffective.
The next section lists some codes that can be used to obtain diamonds and costumes in Free Fire MAX.
Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get diamonds and costumes (1 June 2022)
Diamonds
- MHM5D8ZQZP22
Costumes
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- SARG886AV5GR
Disclaimer: Due to expiry and server restrictions, the codes may not work for some users.
How to use redeem codes for Free Fire MAX
To claim redeem codes, players will have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site set up by the developers and paste the code into a text box.
If individuals do not know the exact steps, they can check out the following guide:
Step 1: After opening a web browser, individuals will first have to head over to the Rewards Redemption Site.
Step 2: Once players have landed on the required website, they will be asked to sign in via any one of these six options:
- VK
- Apple ID
- Huawei ID
They must choose the option they had used when binding their account.
Step 3: Next, when the login process is complete, gamers will find a text box on their screen. They will simply have to enter the redeem code into the box.
Errors have to be avoided while entering the code, and individuals are recommended to paste the codes to avoid any mistakes.
Step 4: Finally, users can complete the redemption process by clicking the ‘Confirm’ option.
Once the above procedure has been completed, gamers will need to access their in-game mail in Free Fire MAX to receive the various rewards associated with the code. They should not be concerned if the items are not delivered immediately, as the process can take up to 24 hours.