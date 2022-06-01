Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (1 June 2022): How to get free diamonds and costumes

Redeem codes are a great option for many Free Fire MAX players who cannot afford to spend real money to purchase in-game items. Out of the several different methods of obtaining free rewards, these codes are easy to use and demand less effort.

Garena releases redeem codes through the game’s social media handles or during livestreams. Once the user discovers a code for their region, they will need to act quickly to redeem it before it loses its validity and becomes ineffective.

The next section lists some codes that can be used to obtain diamonds and costumes in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get diamonds and costumes (1 June 2022)

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Costumes

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

Disclaimer: Due to expiry and server restrictions, the codes may not work for some users.

How to use redeem codes for Free Fire MAX

To claim redeem codes, players will have to visit the Rewards Redemption Site set up by the developers and paste the code into a text box.

If individuals do not know the exact steps, they can check out the following guide:

Step 1: After opening a web browser, individuals will first have to head over to the Rewards Redemption Site.

There are six different login options available on the game's official redemption site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once players have landed on the required website, they will be asked to sign in via any one of these six options:

Facebook VK Google Apple ID Huawei ID Twitter

They must choose the option they had used when binding their account.

Step 3: Next, when the login process is complete, gamers will find a text box on their screen. They will simply have to enter the redeem code into the box.

Errors have to be avoided while entering the code, and individuals are recommended to paste the codes to avoid any mistakes.

Upon entering the code, the users have to tap on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Finally, users can complete the redemption process by clicking the ‘Confirm’ option.

Once the above procedure has been completed, gamers will need to access their in-game mail in Free Fire MAX to receive the various rewards associated with the code. They should not be concerned if the items are not delivered immediately, as the process can take up to 24 hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far