Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (11 June 2022): How to get free diamonds and vouchers

Free Fire MAX allows users to acquire a wide variety of items. Most of the time, players are required to spend diamonds or vouchers in various events or luck royales, depending on which one they participate in.

The desire to receive such items generally leads gamers to hunt for methods to receive diamonds and vouchers for free. One common approach they can resort to is redeeming codes that the developers frequently release.

These particular codes give out various rewards, sometimes even featuring the required diamonds and vouchers.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes give out many rewards

Here’s a list of the different redeem codes that users can try utilizing:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Vouchers

HAYATOAVU76V

TFF9VNU6UD9J

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

Note: These redeem codes may not work for some gamers due to expiry and server limitations.

Using Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards

Users must complete the redemption process to get their hands on the rewards offered through the redeem codes. To accomplish the same, they can visit the game’s Rewards Redemption Site and take the necessary steps:

Step 1: Players need to go to the Rewards Redemption Site using any web browser available on their device.

Clicking on this URL will redirect them to the official website.

Gamers may use any one of these login options on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Players can easily sign in using the option linked to their in-game Free Fire MAX. The choices are Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter.

Guest accounts will not work when using the Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Users using such accounts must bind them by visiting the in-game settings.

Step 3: They should paste the given redeem code into the text field without making any errors. Later, gamers may press ‘Confirm’ to complete the redemption.

Users can easily paste the redeem code and then press the ‘Confirm’ option (Image via Garena)

Once everything goes through successfully, they will find a pop-up appearing on their screen. The rewards will soon be sent via the in-game mail, and individuals must claim them.

However, suppose they encounter an error regarding expiration or server limitations. In that case, the specific code will not function, and readers have to wait for the updated codes to be made accessible.

