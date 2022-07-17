Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (17 July 2022): Claim free character, emotes, and skins

Within the confines of the Free Fire MAX in-game store, players have access to a vast assortment of items, including characters, emotes, and skins, among other things. To acquire most of them, individuals must shell out diamonds from their pockets.

However, as diamonds are out of reach for many gamers, free alternatives like redeem codes have become quite popular within the community. As a result, there is generally a lot of hype whenever new redeem codes are made available by the developers for the different servers of the battle royale title.

If users search for redeem codes, they may check out the section below to find ones for characters, emotes and skins.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes to get free character, emotes and skins (17 July 2022)

Below are the different codes for the game that players can try utilizing:

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Skins

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF11WFNPP956

FF11DAKX4WHV

FF11HHGCGK3B

B6IYCTNH4PV3

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11NJN5YS3E

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

FF1164XNJZ2V

W0JJAFV3TU5E

MCPTFNXZF4TA

FF119MB3PFA5

YXY3EGTLHGJX

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF10617KGUF9

Get more redeem codes of the battle royale title here!

Note: The above-mentioned redeem codes may or may not work for some due to expiry or server restrictions.

Steps to utilize the redeem codes for free rewards

Players can obtain the rewards associated with the Free Fire MAX redeem codes by following the straightforward instructions provided below:

Step 1: First, gamers must use any web browser to access the game's official Rewards Redemption Site (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en).

Go on the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in using any one of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Individuals must log in using the platform connected to their in-game account. There are six different login methods available, and they are as follows: Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Twitter and Huawei ID.

Those with guest accounts cannot utilize the redeem codes, and if they wish to become eligible, they should link their accounts to one of the platforms mentioned above.

Gamers can then enter the desired code and hit the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users have to subsequently copy and paste the required Free Fire MAX redeem code into the text box that emerges on their screen.

They should be careful and not make errors while entering the redeem code.

Step 4: Lastly, they must click the "Confirm" button underneath the text field to complete the procedure.

A pop-up will let gamers know whether or not the redemption was successful. If successful, the rewards will be delivered to players through the in-game mail section in Free Fire MAX. It can take up to 24 hours for the items to be sent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far