Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today (25 July 2022): Claim free emote, gun skin, and more

Emotes, gun skins, and other cosmetics are frequently added to Free Fire MAX. These items can be obtained through various means, such as events, but if users purchase them through the in-game store, they will be required to spend diamonds.

Since not every player can afford to spend real money on diamonds, redeem codes and other free alternatives to obtain premium in-game items have grown in popularity. For those unfamiliar, redeem codes are 12/16 character codes that can be redeemed on the Rewards Redemption Site to receive rewards at no cost.

Free Fire MAX redeem codes for free rewards

Here are the codes that gamers are looking for:

Codes for emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Codes for gun skins

FFICJGW9NKYT

B6IYCTNH4PV3

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

X99TK56XDJ4X

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

Get more redeem codes for the game by visiting this link.

Note: Due to expiration or server limitations, the redeem codes provided above may or may not function.

Using redeem codes for Free Fire MAX to earn free rewards

The Rewards Redemption Site is where players should go to redeem the codes provided above. Below is a comprehensive guide that will walk them through each step of utilizing the website:

Step 1: Users must access the Rewards Redemption Site in any browser. This link will also take them to the official website.

Step 2: They will get various options for logging into their Free Fire accounts. To proceed, gamers must utilize the one connected to their IDs.

Use the log-in option connected to the in-game Free Fire account (Image via Garena)

It should be emphasized that guest accounts cannot be used to redeem codes and must be linked. Players can utilize the codes once they have completed the binding process.

Step 3: Individuals may enter the redeem codes and click the confirm button directly below the text field to complete the redemption. The codes must be carefully entered, and they should not make errors while inputting these values.

Users can enter the redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Soon, they will receive a pop-up message detailing the status of their redemption, including whether it was successful.

Step 4: A successful redemption will allow gamers to claim rewards by accessing the in-game mailbox. Garena will send the items to their accounts within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, if the procedure fails, an error message will be presented describing why the redemption could not be completed. Readers can then wait for other codes to be released for their regions.

