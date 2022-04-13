Garena Free Fire redeem code for 13 April 2022: Claim bundles, diamonds and skins today

Free Fire provides a diverse selection of in-game items like gun skins, pets, and costumes, some of which even provide a competitive advantage. However, not all of these are available for free, and players often look for ways to obtain the items without having to use diamonds.

In general, players can either grind through events or use redeem codes. Gamers frequently prefer the latter method to earn freebies because it is quicker and gives rewards that typically require diamonds.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire in India, gamers from the country are advised to avoid playing the battle royale title. They can play Free Fire MAX instead.

Free Fire redeem codes for today (13 April): Get free diamonds, bundles, and skins

Cupid Scar (Image via Garena)

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Bundles

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

B3G7A22TWDR7X

3IBBMSL7AK8G

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

X99TK56XDJ4X

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

Skins

FF101TSNJX6E

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF11WFNPP956

ZRJAPH294KV5

FF10GCGXRNHY

ESX24ADSGM4K

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

WLSGJXS5KFYR

Note: Every Free Fire redeem code has an expiration date and server limitations.

Steps to use Free Fire redeem codes

The only issue with Free Fire redemption codes is finding an active one for the server. Using them is a pretty straightforward procedure and does not take much time.

However, before moving forward, players should know that users with guest accounts are ineligible to claim the rewards. Players with guest accounts will need to bind their ID first, and they can do this by accessing the general tab in the settings.

Step 1: Users need to visit the Rewards Redemption Site to utilize the codes and acquire rewards within the game. They may click here to access it directly.

Gamers cannot use codes without signing in (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After accessing the webpage, tap on one of the six available options to sign in.

Step 3: Subsequently, players must enter the codes one at a time in the designated text box.

These codes must be 12-16 characters in length and comprise capital letters and digits. In addition, players should make sure that they enter a redemption code specific to their server or else an error message will be displayed.

Enter the code and click the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Users can click the claim button and the code will be redeemed. They will be informed whether the redemption was successful or not.

In the event of a successful redemption, the message states that the rewards will be sent to the players within 24 hours. On the other hand, after an unsuccessful attempt, the error message will explain the reason for the failure.

Gamers can log into the battle royale title and retrieve the items from the mailbox.

Edited by Siddharth Satish