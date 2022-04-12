What is Ajjubhai’s real name? Monthly income, Free Fire details, and country revealed

The name Ajjubhai or Total Gaming will be familiar to any Free Fire or MAX fan in India who has spent a significant amount of time in the battle royale titles. For those unaware, he is one of the most subscribed Free Fire content creators in India and worldwide.

As of writing this, Ajay's primary channel has already hit 31.9 million subscribers, and he has a solid 3.2 million Instagram followers. The player also has several other successful channels, the other popular being Ajjubhai Gaming, with 6.46 million subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title. Moreover, the stats and images utilized in the article are from the MAX version.

What is Ajjubhai's real name, Free Fire ID, and other details?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai's real name, is Ajay, and he has yet to disclose his last name or reveal his face to the audience. His IGN is ajjubhai94, and the Free Fire ID is 451012596.

The gamer's stats as of 12 April 2022 are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai is nearing 50k kills in squad games (Image via Garena)

Total Gaming has participated in 12881 squad matches and worked his way to 3066 victories, corresponding to a win ratio of 23.80%. With 49899 eliminations, the YouTuber has managed a K/D ratio of 5.08.

Coming into the duo matches, he has made 1833 appearances and maintains a win tally of 358 games, attributing to a win percentage of 19.53%. Ajjubhai has taken down 7307 opponents in this mode itself, at a kill-to-death ratio of 4.95.

Finally, in the solo games, he has 1033 matches to his credit and triumphed on 93 occasions, summing up to a 9%-win rate. The internet sensation has bagged 2616 kills, recording a K/D ratio of 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai is yet to play a duo game (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has featured in only six ranked squad games but has a terrific record, getting Booyah in three for a win ratio of 50%. He has also taken down 47 enemies and maintained a mind-boggling K/D ratio of 15.67.

He is yet to participate in any duo games as he has entered three solo matches and has only accumulated two kills, securing a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Note: Ajjubhai's stats are subject to change as he participates in more matches.

Guild

He is leader of the Total Gaming guild (Image via Garena)

He is the leader of the TOTAL-GAMING guild in Free Fire, which has the ID - 62710265.

Monthly income

His earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the estimated monthly income from the Total Gaming YouTube channel is between $20.6K and $328.9K. The website also states the yearly earnings to be within $246.6K to $3.9M.

YouTube channel

Ajjubhai has been entertaining the audience for several years as he began his adventure in the latter part of 2018. Unlike any other content creator of this battle royale title, he had meteoric success and now boasts 30+ million subscribers and millions of others on YouTube channels.

He has gained huge numbers in the last few weeks, with the previous month's total being 300k subscribers and 82.25 million views.

Edited by Srijan Sen