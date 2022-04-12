Alpha FF's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in April 2022

Keshav Kumar, commonly known as Alpha FF or Alpha FREEFIRE, is a well-known name in the Free Fire community. Although the gamer uses an emulator to play, his outstanding skills and gameplay highlights on his YouTube channel have helped him build a name for himself.

The player has already achieved the significant milestone of five million subscribers, demonstrating his widespread appeal in the community.

Note: Due to the government-imposed ban on Free Fire, gamers from India should avoid playing the battle royale title. They can play Free Fire MAX instead.

What is Alpha FF's Free Fire ID and stats?

Alpha FF's Free Fire ID is 273357142. The player has the following stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

Alpha FF's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Alpha FF has competed in 11377 squad matches this season and has recorded 2960 wins, converting to a win rate of 26.01%. He has accrued 40861 frags, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 4.85. He has accumulated 8191 headshots in the process, resulting in a headshot rate of 20.05%.

The content creator has played 2174 duo matches, bagging 464 victories, which amounts to a win rate of 21.34%. With 7014 kills and 1438 headshots, Alpha FF has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.10 and a headshot ratio of 20.50%.

He has participated in 1546 solo games and has gained 184 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 11.90%. The YouTuber has scored 3109 kills and landed 690 headshots, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.28 and a headshot rate of 22.19%.

Ranked stats

Alpha FF's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Alpha FF has featured in 226 squad games in the current Free Fire ranked season, and his team has been victorious 63 times, converting to a win rate of 27.87%. He has bagged 707 frags with 166 headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 4.34 and a headshot rate of 23.48%.

The internet sensation has also engaged in 23 duo games and has bettered the opposition three times with a win rate of 13.04%. He has a kill tally of 42 and has secured eight headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.10 and a headshot rate of 19.05%.

The player has even participated in 11 solo games but has only secured a single victory, translating to a win rate of 9.09%. Alpha FF has chalked up 58 frags with 18 headshots, sustaining a K/D ratio of 5.80 and a headshot rate of 31.03%.

Note: Alpha FF's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Alpha FF's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Alpha FF's projected monthly earnings range from $489 to $7.8K. On the other hand, his yearly income ranges from $5.9K to $93.8K.

YouTube channel

Alpha FF has been entertaining players for years with great gameplay, and as a result of his content, he has garnered more than five million subscribers on YouTube. He has more than 700 uploads that have gained over 720 million views in total.

Alpha FF has not published a video in almost a month, but he has amassed over 1.954 million views during that time.

Edited by Siddharth Satish