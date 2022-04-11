Ajjubhai vs Romeo Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, has established himself as one of the most influential and well-received content creators in the Free Fire community. The player has 31.9 million subscribers, the highest for any Free Fire YouTuber globally. On top of this, he also runs multiple other channels with millions of subscribers.

Romeo Gamer, on the other hand, has established a strong following over the previous several years and routinely streams the battle royale title on his channel, which boasts 2.4 million subscribers.

Both players are frequently spotted playing together, and the following is a thorough analysis of their stats.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should refrain from playing the title. The stats and images used in the article are from the MAX version.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Ajjubhai’s ID in Free Fire is 451012596. His stats are outlined below:

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has appeared in 12881 squad games and earned Booyah 3066 times, resulting in a victory rate of 23.80 percent. He has a K/D ratio of 5.08 with 49899 kills.

The Indian YouTuber has played 1833 duo matches and has bettered the opposition on 358 occasions, registering a 19.53% win rate. He has attained 7307 kills in the process, contributing to a kill-to-death ratio of 4.95.

Finally, he has participated in 1033 solo games and remained unbeaten on 93 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 9%. Total Gaming has chalked up 2616 kills as the K/D ratio stands at 2.78.

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has shown up in six ranked squad games and has a 50%-win percentage with three victories. He now has 47 kills and a K/D ratio of 15.67.

He has yet to play in a duo match but has participated in three solo games and recorded two kills for a K/D ratio of 0.67.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Romeo Gamer’s ID in Free Fire is 137719383. His lifetime and ranked statistics are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has 16681 squad matches to his credit and has received the first place 5438 times, leading to a win rate of 32.59%. He has notched 54472 kills, equaling a K/D ratio of 4.84.

The internet sensation has won 663 of 4876 games, equating to a victory percentage of 13.59 percent. He now has 15964 frags and a K/D ratio of 3.79.

He has completed more solo matches than the duo ones, making 6042 appearances and emerging victorious 961 times, accumulating a win ratio of 15.90%. With 25498 kills, he has held on to a kill-to-death of 5.02.

Ranked stats

Yuvraj has entered 37 squad games and clinched 12 of these, corresponding to a win ratio of 32.43%. The YouTuber has bagged 104 kills, securing a K/D ratio of 4.16.

Romeo Gamer has played 38 duo matches but triumphed on one occasion, translating to a win percentage of 2.63%. However, he has defeated 110 opponents, sustaining a K/D ratio of 2.97.

Finally, he has joined in eight games while winning one of them at a 12.5% win rate. While scoring 22 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Note: Players’ Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Comparison

Ajjubhai RomeoGamer Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1033 1833 12881 6042 4876 16681 Wins 93 358 3066 961 663 5438 Win rate 9% 19.53% 23.80% 15.90% 13.59% 32.59% Kills 2616 7307 49899 25498 15964 54472 K/D ratio 2.78 4.95 5.08 5.02 3.79 4.84

Romeo Gamer has a better victory record in squad games, while Total Gaming has a higher K/D ratio. The former has dominant numbers in solo games, whereas Ajjubhai has superior duo stats.

Ajjubhai RomeoGamer Type of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of games 3 0 6 8 38 37 Wins 0 0 3 1 1 12 Win rate 0 0 50% 12.5% 2.63% 32.43% Kills 2 0 47 22 110 104 K/D ratio 0.67 0 15.67% 3.14 2.97 4.16

The ranked duo and squad stats cannot be evaluated since Ajjubhai has not appeared in any duo matches and has only been in a handful of solo games. Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio and a higher victory rate when it comes to squad matches.

