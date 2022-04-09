Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, Discord, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

Yuvraj, aka Romeo Gamer, is among the most well-known and beloved figures in the Indian Free Fire community. His fanbase has risen dramatically over the years due to the great content that he has regularly posted on his YouTube channel.

His videos are primarily based on gameplay, challenges, and other aspects of the game. At the moment, Romeo Gamer has 2.39 million subscribers to his name, and the total views on his channel have surpassed the mark of 160.10 million.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from Free Fire MAX.

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID is 137719383, and here are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Romeo Gamer has played 16681 squad games and has outclassed his enemies in 5438 games, upholding a win rate of 32.59%. He has 54472 kills with 13395 headshots, ensuring a kill-to-death ratio of 4.84 and a headshot percentage of 24.59%.

He has featured in 4876 matches in the duo mode and has come out on top on 663 occasions, resulting in a win percentage of 13.59%. In the process, the player has 15964 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.79 and has 4399 headshots for a rate of 27.56%.

The YouTuber has competed in 6042 duo games and has 961 first-place finishes, maintaining a win ratio of 15.90%. With 25498 eliminations and 9983 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 5.02 and a headshot percentage of 39.15%.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the ongoing Free Fire season, Yuvraj has participated in 37 matches in the squad mode, winning 12, equating to a win percentage of 32.43%. There are 104 kills and 29 headshots, equating to a K/D ratio of 4.16 and a headshot rate of 27.88%.

The streamer has made 38 duo appearances, in which there is one win, corresponding to a win rate of 2.63%. At a K/D ratio of 2.97 and a headshot percentage of 31.82%, he has 110 frags and 35 headshots.

The content creator has also played eight solo games and has a single victory, with a win ratio of 12.50%. He has 22 eliminations, out of which seven are headshots, leading to a K/D ratio of 3.14 and a headshot rate of 31.82%.

Romeo Gamer’s YouTube earnings and Discord

Romeo Gamer’s earnings from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

Romeo Gamer’s monthly and yearly earnings from his channel lie between $991 to $15.9K and $11.9K to $190.3K.

To join his Discord server, this URL can be used.

YouTube channel

Yuvraj regularly posts game-related videos on his channel, and there are 1045 uploads as of this writing. A year back (April 2021), he had 1.79 million subscribers, gaining 600 thousand.

Out of that number, he has gained 20 thousand subscribers and 3.964 million views in the previous 30 days.

