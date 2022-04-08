Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, Discord, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

Venkata Atchuth, better known by his YouTube handle Munna Bhai Gaming, is an Indian gamer who makes a wide variety of videos on Garena Free Fire.

At the time of this writing, he has 2.86 million subscribers on the platform, alongside 272 million views. He also has 300 thousand followers on his Instagram handle.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655, and these are his statistics:

Lifetime stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Munna Bhai Gaming has featured in 12409 squad games and has 3852 victories, corresponding to a win rate of 31.04%. He has 49569 kills in the mode and 24083 headshots with a K/D ratio of 5.79 and a headshot rate of 48.58%.

He has made 2641 appearances and has 650 first-place finishes in the duo mode, resulting in a win rate of 24.61%. With 9829 frags and 4861 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 4.94 and a headshot rate of 39.98%.

The YouTuber has competed in 4352 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 1136, equating to a win rate of 26.10%. In the process, he has 19758 kills and 11533 headshots for a K/D ratio of 6.14 and a headshot rate of 58.37%.

Ranked stats

Munna Bhai Gaming’s ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Munna Bhai Gaming has participated in 85 ranked matches and has outclassed his enemies in 32 of them, translating to a win rate of 37.64%. With a K/D ratio of 8.23 and a headshot rate of 65.37%, he has 436 kills and 285 headshots.

Apart from this, the player has also participated in one solo game, in which he managed to emerge victorious, killing 17 opponents. He secured 13 headshots, maintaining a headshot percentage of 76.47%.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version.

Munna Bhai Gaming’s YouTube earnings and Discord

Munna Bhai Gaming’s income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the monthly and yearly earnings of Munna Bhai Gaming via his main YouTube channel range between $1.6K - $24.9K and $18.7K - $299.3K, respectively.

Readers can click here to join his Discord server.

YouTube channel

Munna Bhai Gaming is well recognized for his gameplay-based content and livestreams. He began his journey a few years ago and currently has 1117 videos on his channel. The most-watched video has received 6.3 million views. Munna Bhai Gaming also manages a few other channels on the platform.

Edited by Siddharth Satish