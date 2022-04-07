FF Antrayami’s Free Fire ID, stats, YouTube earnings, Discord, and headshot percentage (April 2022)

One of the several Indian Free Fire content creators who has gained prominence in recent years is Sandeep Panwar, aka FF Antaryami. In addition to his unique gameplay-based content, his videos relating to the 'Factory Challenge' have become quite popular.

As of this writing, FF Antaryami is on its way to four million subscribers, with the count currently standing at 3.91 million. Meanwhile, the total number of views on his channel has surpassed the mark of 590 million.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing the game. The stats used in this article were retrieved from the MAX version.

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

FF Antaryami’s Free Fire ID is 297537840, and these are his in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

FF Antaryami's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

FF Antaryami has engaged in 12128 squad matches and has 2509 victories, leading to a win rate of 20.68%. With 34867 kills and 9281 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.62 and a headshot rate of 26.62%.

He has 498 first-place finishes in 6286 games in the duo mode, equating to a win rate of 7.92%. He has 18864 frags and 5051 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.26 and a headshot rate of 26.78%.

The YouTuber has played 4007 solo matches as well and has 310 wins, resulting in a win rate of 7.73%. He has accumulated 8953 kills and 3048 headshots, equating to a K/D ratio of 2.42 and a headshot percentage of 34.04%.

Ranked stats

FF Antaryami's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire’s current ranked season, FF Antaryami has made 121 appearances in the squad mode. He has won 14 games, resulting in a win rate of 11.57%. He has 427 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.99 and has 123 headshots for a rate of 28.81%.

Apart from this, he has also featured in 568 duo matches and has come out on top on 11 occasions, possessing a win rate of 1.93%. With a K/D ratio of 2.18 and a headshot rate of 34.68%, he has 1214 frags and 421 headshots.

Sandeep has participated in 87 solo games and has remained unbeaten in six, converting to a win rate of 6.89%. He has notched 217 kills with 77 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio and a headshot rate of 2.68 and 35.48%, respectively.

YouTube earnings and Discord

Earnings of FF Antaryami (Image via Social Blade)

Sandeep Panwar’s monthly and yearly earnings from his channel lie between $3.1K - $49.8K and $37.3K - $597.3K, respectively.

Readers can click here to join his Discord server.

YouTube channel

Sandeep creates a variety of content based on the game, and his amusing commentary with a voice changer is one of the reasons why fans relish his videos. Over the years, he has accumulated outstanding numbers on the platform. In the last 30 days alone, he has gained 70 thousand subscribers and 12.443 million views.

He recently started another channel named Gaming With Sandeep, where he streams with a facecam.

