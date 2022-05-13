Garena Free Fire redeem code for 13 May 2022: How to get free characters and bundles today

The Free Fire community always looks forward to acquiring free rewards in the game. This is due to the fact that most of the game’s exclusive items require the expenditure of diamonds, which need to be purchased with real money.

Using Free Fire redeem codes is quickly becoming one of the most popular choices available to free-to-play users. These particular codes are made accessible fairly regularly, and they have the potential to offer a wide variety of one-of-a-kind incentives, which may, on occasion, even include characters or costume bundles.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes to get free characters and bundles (13 May)

Here's a list of Free Fire redeem codes that can be used by players to get rewards like characters and bundles:

Code for characters:

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Codes for bundles:

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

Disclaimer: The codes mentioned above may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps to use redeem codes on the Rewards Redemption Site

The codes have to be redeemed via the official Rewards Redemption Site. The process is straightforward and requires only a few minutes to complete.

The following are the simple steps that users may follow to use Free Fire redeem codes:

Step 1: Players must go to the official Rewards Redemption Site and sign in. There are six different login options available: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei ID, Apple ID, and Twitter.

The Rewards Redemption Site requires users to sign in using any one of the platforms (Image via Garena)

Guest accounts are not allowed to make use of redeem codes, and players with guest accounts will have to bind them to any one of the platforms before they begin.

Step 2: Individuals should enter the redeem code into the text box. They must be careful and should not make any errors while inputting it.

Users should enter the redeem code into the text box (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Users can then tap on the ‘Confirm’ button beneath the text box. This will complete the redemption process for the code.

Once these steps have been completed successfully, Garena will deliver the code’s rewards to the players’ accounts within 24 hours. They will then be able to claim the items through the in-game mail section.

Note: As a result of the government-imposed ban, users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game. They can play the MAX version instead, which was not on the list of restricted apps.

Edited by Siddharth Satish