Garena Free Fire redeem code for 15 April 2022: Claim free permanent skin and vouchers

For the most part, Free Fire players appreciate the abundance of in-game content, especially the collectibles that are up for grabs. The game's developers are further constantly updating the game with fresh and unique cosmetics in an effort to keep gamers engaged.

Most of the collectibles are available through the store, events, Luck Royales, and Elite Pass. However, the game also offers redeem codes that players may use to acquire a selection of free items such as characters, pets, vouchers, and diamonds.

All fans look forward to the announcement of Free Fire redeem codes as these require the least effort, and gamers can easily claim the rewards from the Rewards Redemption Site.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Therefore, users from the country should avoid playing the battle royale game. However, they still have the option to play the enhanced version as it is not on the list of banned games.

Free Fire redeem code for 15 April 2022

Violet Parkour Bundle (Image via Garena)

Permanent skins

FF10HXQBBH2J

SARG886AV5GR

FFAC2YXE6RF2

X99TK56XDJ4X

FFICJGW9NKYT

FF101TSNJX6E

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

FF11DAKX4WHV

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

Vouchers

TFF9VNU6UD9J

22NSM7UGSZM7

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

MM5ODFFDCEEW

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Note: These redeem codes may not work due to server restrictions or expiry.

How to use redeem codes

Users should have an easy time utilizing the Free Fire redeem codes. Here are the detailed instructions for attaining the rewards without any error.

Step 1: You will first need to access the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. You may utilize this link to access it immediately.

Sign in through one of the available options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: The next step requires you to sign in to your Free Fire ID on the official webpage. You are offered several alternatives, including Facebook, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Google.

If you are using a guest account, you may first enter the game's settings and then connect the ID to one of the options available. You will not be able to redeem the rewards with a guest ID.

Paste the redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: You may enter the redeem code in the text field and then hit the confirm button to redeem it.

Upon successful redemption, a dialog box that displays the name of the rewards will appear.

Step 4: The items are sent to your account within 24 hours, and you may collect them through the in-game mailbox.

There are two primary causes for errors. Either the redemption code has expired or players are attempting to use a code for another server. Regardless of the situation, there is no way to get around it. Players will ultimately have to wait for the developers to release new codes.

Edited by Siddharth Satish