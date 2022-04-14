Aditech's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and monthly income in April 2022

Free Fire has opened up a world of opportunities for exceptional gamers to take on the role of content creators. The community is home to a large number of creators who have amassed millions of followers and established themselves as YouTube stars.

Atharvaditya Singh, popularly known as Aditech, is an Indian YouTuber from Rajasthan. The 15-year-old has found tremendous success on the platform with more than 6.9 million subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. The stats and the images used in the article are from the MAX version.

What is Aditech’s ID and stats in Free Fire?

Aditech’s Free Fire ID is 779084851. The player’s stats are outlined in the following section:

Lifetime stats

Aditech's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has participated in 5423 squad games and has achieved 2255 first-place finishes, resulting in a 41.58% win rate. He has defeated 14200 opponents and secured 4539 headshots, equating to a K/D ratio of 4.48 and a headshot rate of 31.96%.

Apart from squad matches, the internet sensation has played 2241 duo matches and amassed 218 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 9.72%. Aditech has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.17 and a headshot rate of 36.60%, with 4391 kills and 1607 headshots.

He has made 2060 appearances in solo matches and prevailed on 213 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 10.33%. Aditya has 3841 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.08. He has secured 1593 headshots for a headshot rate of 41.47%.

Ranked stats

Aditech's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has participated in seven ranked squad games and has bagged a single win, resulting in a win rate of 14.28%. With eight eliminations, the YouTuber retains a K/D ratio of 1.33. Out of these kills, he has four headshots for a headshot rate of 50%.

Additionally, he has featured in four duo matches and bagged a 25% win rate with a single victory to his credit. The YouTuber has accumulated 38 frags and 21 headshots at a K/D ratio of 12.67 and a headshot rate of 76.32%.

Lastly, he has played three solo matches and is yet to find a win. Aditya has taken down one opponent with a headshot at a K/D ratio of 0.33.

Note: Aditech’s stats are subject to change.

Monthly income

Aditech's income and monthly growth (Image via Garena)

According to Social Blade, Aditech is estimated to earn between $10.2K and $163.2K per month from his YouTube channel. As per the website, the player’s projected earnings for the entire year come out to be in the range of $122.4K - $2M.

YouTube channel

Aditech has been posting Free Fire-related videos to his channel since 2019. However, his big break came in 2020 when he surpassed 400k subscribers. The YouTuber has 388 uploads with a combined total of 639 million views.

Aditech has garnered 530k subscribers and 40.81 million views over the last 30 days.

Edited by Siddharth Satish