Garena Free Fire redeem code for 16 April 2022: Claim free gloo wall and vouchers today

Free Fire currently boasts a substantial collection of in-game items, which the developers are constantly expanding with new additions. However, it is not always a practical option for players to go on a shopping spree and spend diamonds to acquire them.

Among the free options, redeem codes generally occupy the top spot, primarily due to the quantum of items and efforts involved. After getting their hands on a working redeem code, gamers must redeem it through the official website.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India. Users from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may play the improved version since it is not included in the list of prohibited applications.

Free Fire redeem codes for 16 April to get skins and vouchers

One Weapon Royale Voucher (Image via Garena)

Gloo wall

FFACIDCAWJBZ

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Vouchers

TFF9VNU6UD9J

22NSM7UGSZM7

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

PACJJTUA29UU

TJ57OSSDN5AP

FFICDCTSL5FT

FFPLUED93XRT

MM5ODFFDCEEW

FFBCLQ6S7W25

R9UVPEYJOXZX

Other items (bundles and skins)

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

FF10GCGXRNHY

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

B6IYCTNH4PV3

Y6ACLK7KUD1N

YXY3EGTLHGJX

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may not work due to server restrictions and expiry.

Process to use redeem codes

The entire Free Fire redeem code procedure does not take more than a few minutes to complete:

Step 1: Users must first ensure they are not using a guest ID, and if they are, they can access the game and get their account linked to one of the available options. They may skip to the second step if they do not fall into this category.

Step 2: Gamers must visit the Rewards Redemption Site to redeem their rewards unless Garena specifies otherwise for a particular code. If they are unaware of a legitimate website, they may visit it by clicking this link.

Step 3: They must log in to their Free Fire account using one of the methods specified on the webpage, and only then may they use the redeem code.

Enter/paste the code and click the confirm button (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Subsequently, players may redeem their codes by pasting them into the text box and clicking the confirm button. They must ensure the code entered is for their server, or else they will get an error.

Step 5: Once the rewards have been credited to the account, they may be claimed from the mailbox. Garena typically provides the items within a few minutes, but it might take up to 24 hours for gamers to get them.

If the code has expired or users face errors due to server restrictions, they have to wait for the new codes to be released.

