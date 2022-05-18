Garena Free Fire redeem code for 18 May 2022: How to get free diamonds, characters, and bundles

Free Fire redeem codes, alongside the regularly occurring events, provide an excellent opportunity for players to get free items within the game. The fact that the procedure to redeem these rewards requires a relatively low amount of effort on the player’s part makes the use of the codes appealing to a sizeable portion of the game’s community.

Periodically, Garena makes new codes available, and they provide users from specific servers several opportunities to get their hands on a wide array of unique rewards. On special occasions, these rewards also feature exclusive items such as diamonds, characters, costume bundles, and more.

The section below lists some codes that players can utilize for free in-game rewards in Free Fire.

Free Fire redeem codes for free diamonds, characters, and bundles (18 May, 2022)

The following is a list of Free Fire redeem codes that players can use to obtain free items in the battle royale title:

Diamonds

MHM5D8ZQZP22

Characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Bundles

X99TK56XDJ4X

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

3IBBMSL7AK8G

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FF7MUY4ME6SC

SARG886AV5GR

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some players due to expiry and server restrictions.

Steps for using the Free Fire redeem codes

Players will have to use the game's official 'Rewards Redemption Site,' if they wish to acquire the rewards from the codes. It is a simple process, and players can follow the steps outlined to complete it:

Step 1: Open the Rewards Redemption Site and sign in. Depending on which one is associated with their in-game accounts, players may utilize any of the six login choices:

Facebook VK Google Apple ID Huawei ID Twitter

After opening the website, players can easily sign in using any one of the options (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Enter the respective redeem code without making any errors/typos.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Confirm’ button appearing beneath the text box. This will complete the redemption procedure.

Enter the redeem code and press the 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Go to your Free Fire account’s in-game mail section and claim the rewards. Items are typically sent within 24 hours.

Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem the codes, and if players have such accounts, they must link them to any of the accessible platforms. Additionally, some players may encounter errors related to server-restriction and expiry. In such cases, they will not be able to use that particular code and will have to wait for other codes.

Note: With the government-imposed ban, users from India should not download or play the game on their devices. Instead, they can play the MAX version, which was not restricted.

