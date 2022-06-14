Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (14 June 2022): Get free M1014 Underground Howl

Gun crates are one of the methods by which Free Fire players can acquire fascinating gun skins. These skins buff the stats of the weapon to which they are applied, making them even more desirable. However, the crates come at a cost (diamonds), and purchasing them is not always an option for users.

Redeem codes occasionally offer a loot crate as a reward. Players will receive a reward at random when they open it. These codes are 12 or 16 characters long and only include alphabets and numbers. These also come with specified server restrictions and do not work globally.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. However, they can continue to play the MAX version of the game.

Free Fire redeem code for 14 June 2022

1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: XNEN7VH93Q2E

Rewards: M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

The code mentioned above is for gamers on the European server. Due to server limitations, anyone attempting to use it on another server will encounter an error during the redemption process.

The redeem code is tested and working at the moment and must be used immediately. Users can open the loot crate once it is delivered to their account. It can reward a temporary skin (trial card) or a permanent one depending on the player's luck.

Steps to access the Rewards Redemption Site and get the rewards

Using a Free Fire redeem code is not a difficult task by any means. However, if players are still unsure of the exact process, they can follow the detailed guide outlined below:

Step 1: After players have linked their account through the general section in the Settings tab of Free Fire, they can access the official Rewards Redemption Site.

The options to access the Free Fire account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users will be required to log in to their account before claiming the code once they have accessed the given webpage. They are presented with the following options: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple, and Huawei ID.

Enter a redeem code (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After successfully logging in, players can copy and paste the redeem code. Subsequently, they will need to click the 'Confirm' button, and the code will be redeemed successfully.

A message will then appear, informing users about the rewards. They can click the 'OK' button to close it.

Individuals can claim rewards through the in-game mail (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Items are generally delivered to the player's account within 24 hours and can be claimed through the in-game mail.

Once players have collected the crate, it can be opened through the vault.

