Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (3 May 2022) to get Legendary skins, bundles, and more

With Free Fire redeem codes, players may get their hands on exclusive in-game cosmetics free of cost that are otherwise unavailable without the use of diamonds. Their pursuit of cosmetics frequently entails grinding through the events, which is an excellent motivator to keep them involved.

While the events are not easy to accomplish, the redeem code alternative is better for newer users, considering the time and effort involved. The codes may occasionally include exclusive items and even in-game currency, making it an even more exciting alternative.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions on Free Fire, gamers from the region are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. Individuals may engage in the MAX version, which is not included on the list of banned applications.

Free Fire redeem code for 3 May: Get free bundle, skin, and more

The Violet Parkour Bundle (Image via Garena)

Legendary skins

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11HHGCGK3B

W0JJAFV3TU5E

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF10GCGXRNHY

FF11NJN5YS3E

YXY3EGTLHGJX

FF10617KGUF9

FF11WFNPP956

FF119MB3PFA5

Bundles

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

X99TK56XDJ4X

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes listed above may or may not work due to expiry or server limitations.

How to use Free Fire redeem codes without errors

Before anything else, users need to make sure they are not using a guest account, as they must sign-in on the official website to claim their prizes.

Step 1: Individuals should access the official Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser. They may even click this link to redirect themselves directly.

Gamers will have to sign in to proceed (Image via Garena)

Step 2: They will be required to sign in through the options listed on the webpage, and only then will they be able to enter the code. The alternatives are Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Paste the code in the text field (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Players may enter or directly paste the 12/16 character-long code in the designated area.

They must ensure that the code is released to their server, or an error message will be presented indicating that it cannot be used on their server.

Step 4: Gamers can click the confirm button, and a dialog box should soon appear on the screen. This will inform whether or not they were successful in using the code.

The rewards will be delivered to the mailbox within 24 hours in the first scenario. If users encounter an error due to expiry or a server limitation, they cannot overcome it. They will have to wait for the new codes.

