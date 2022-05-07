Garena Free Fire redeem code for today (7 May): Get free pets, characters, and emotes

In Free Fire, users can get their hands on a wide range of one-of-a-kind in-game items, including characters, pets, and emotes. Many of them are directly available for purchase within the game's store section. However, they demand the expenditure of diamonds, which is not something that everyone can afford.

As a result, non-spending individuals have to rely on means such as events and redeem codes. Although the former is always accessible, many gamers prefer redeem codes since they do not have a difficult chore to do.

This article contains a list of the latest codes that they can use.

Free Fire redeem codes for pets, emotes, and characters (7 May)

Codes for emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

Code for characters

PCNF5CQBAJLK

Codes for pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

VNY3MQWNKEGU

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

Disclaimer: Due to various expiry dates and server restrictions, these codes may or may not work for some users.

Using the Rewards Redemption Site to get rewards from codes

Before going into detail, it should be highlighted that Free Fire users must link their accounts to one of the platforms since guest accounts are not permitted. They can go to the in-game settings and bind them easily.

On that note, here are the basic redemption steps that players can take:

Step 1: Users must begin by visiting the official 'Rewards Redemption Site.' It is, in essence, the official website for redeeming all codes.

To access the Rewards Redemption Site, please click here.

Step 2: Individuals will then be required to sign in through the platform relevant to their accounts.

Any of these six different sign in methods can be utilized by players (Image via Garena)

Here are the six different options offered on the website:

Facebook VK Google Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

Step 3: For the next step, gamers may paste the required redeem code into the text field that shows up on their screen.

Step 4: They can then tap 'Confirm' to proceed with the redemption. A pop-up will appear if it goes through successfully, mentioning details like rewards and more.

Gamers can enter the code and tap on the 'Confirm' button (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Finally, players can visit the in-game mail section and claim the rewards within a period of 24 hours.

One thing to keep in mind is that users must be cautious and avoid making any mistakes when entering the codes.

Note: Due to a government-imposed ban, Free Fire should not be downloaded or played by Indian players. They may still play Free Fire MAX, which was not on the list of restricted applications.

