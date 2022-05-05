5 best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire in May 2022

It is no secret that many players regularly spend tons of money to get their hands on diamonds in Free Fire. This currency is needed at every stage of the battle royale title, from purchasing cosmetics to several other game-changing items.

However, not every user has the financial means to spend money on virtual currency, and the desire for in-game items sometimes motivates the search for a free alternative to earn diamonds. Fortunately, players do have many legit mobile apps on their hands.

Individuals should avoid using unauthorized applications like mods, scripts, and generators because they do not work and would result in severe repercussions, including permanent bans.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can play the MAX version, which is still not banned in the country.

Best apps to get free diamonds in Free Fire

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Many Free Fire users have previously relied on this application from the Google Survey team to earn the premium in-game currency for free. This app entails users downloading and answering a few questions about themselves to create a profile and subsequently receiving a survey.

Players may earn up to INR 32.20 in Play credits for completing surveys, albeit the frequency and payouts vary. It is challenging to collect the money required for a regular top-up, and hence in many instances, players either purchase a membership or even wait for a super airdrop to make the most of it.

2) Booyah

Using the BOOYAH! app, gamers can earn several rewards (Image via Play Store)

Booyah has become a hotspot for Free Fire gamers worldwide. It is essentially a video-sharing platform built by Garena through which users can watch their favorite content creators broadcast a variety of titles.

Besides this, the application holds a number of events where gamers can earn many rewards. It generally involves watching streams for a particular duration, uploading their own clips, and much more. However, gamers can get anything from the vast prize pool, including skins, outfits, emotes, and even diamonds.

3) SB Answers

This is the mobile app of Swagbucks (Image via Swagbucks)

SB Answers is the mobile version of the popular GPT website Swagbucks, which many players may have used previously. However, unlike the website, it is only restricted to surveys that players may complete to gain SB points for their efforts.

Gamers will subsequently be able to exchange SB for several rewards, frequently including vouchers for several e-commerce stores. However, the prizes will vary depending on the region.

4) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is one of the many popular GPT applications available on mobile devices. In addition to having more than 5 million installations, it has received a rating of 4.4 stars in the Google Play Store, underlining its popularity among the audience.

The app essentially allows gamers to participate in several polls and surveys. After that, they may then be eligible to win prizes such as Google Play vouchers, PayPal cash, etc. Later, the same can be used to get diamonds in Free Fire.

5) Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards is the final app on this list and will perform relatively similarly to multiple other applications. Accordingly, users will have to engage in tasks like surveys, watching clips, downloading applications, and performing other transactions to get a few in-app coins.

These can be exchanged for more than 160 rewards. However, the prizes will differ depending on the country, with Amazon Giftcards, PayPal cash, and other options available.

Note: The choice of application is entirely up to the players, and this list reflects the writer’s opinion. Players should go through the terms of service before utilizing any particular app.

Edited by Atul S