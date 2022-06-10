Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 10 June 2022: How to get free gun skins today

There is a diverse selection of cosmetic items, such as skins, available in Free Fire. These items, in general, improve the appearance of various things. However, skins for guns have an additional advantage, i.e., they provide a boost to particular attributes.

Nonetheless, users typically need to shell out diamonds during events or weapon loot crates to get the gun skins. Fortunately, there are a few free alternatives like redeem codes where they can find gun skins or crates for no cost.

Note: Since Free Fire is banned in India, players from the nation must refrain from playing the battle royale title. However, they may play the MAX version, which wasn’t suspended.

Free Fire redeem codes for free rewards (10 June)

The redeem codes for gun skins are as follows:

FFICJGW9NKYT

WLSGJXS5KFYR

YXY3EGTLHGJX

B6IYCTNH4PV3

W0JJAFV3TU5E

X99TK56XDJ4X

FU9CGS4Q9P4E

FF10HXQBBH2J

If users are looking for other redeem codes for the game, they can visit this link.

Note: The Free Fire redeem codes stated above may not work due to expiry or server limitations.

Using Free Fire redeem codes to receive free gun skins

Most gamers who have played the title for a few years will know exactly how to use the Free Fire redeem codes. However, if any individual is unfamiliar with the procedures, they can follow the steps stated below:

Step 1: To begin, players have to visit the ‘Rewards Redemption Site.’ This website is the one that Garena has established to use the redeem codes.

With many fake websites being available online, users must exert caution.

Six options are accessible on the Rewards Redemption Site (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Upon reaching the official site, gamers can sign in using any one of the six login options:

Facebook VK Google Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

Since guest accounts are not permitted to use the redeem codes, those who have them must bind them to one of the options.

Users can easily enter the redeem code and press the ‘Confirm’ option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: After the login process goes ahead successfully, individuals may enter the redeem code into the text field that shows up on their screen.

Step 4: Lastly, they should hit the ‘Confirm’ option to complete the redemption for the code. Upon being positively completed, a pop-up will appear mentioning the rewards.

Once the redemption is complete, players simply have to visit the in-game mail center to claim the items of the redeem code. The incentives may take up to 24 hours to be sent.

