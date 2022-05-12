Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 12 May 2022: Get free pet skins and bundles today

Free Fire redeem codes have proven to be helpful for many gamers who cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds. These codes can provide a variety of free items, including exclusive rewards such as pet skins, costume bundles, and more.

Garena has issued a significant number of redeem codes throughout the years, giving the community a chance to get their hands on a myriad of incentives. However, it is essential to remember that each code is restricted to a particular server, and this means they are only functional on the specific server that the developers released them for.

The following section offers players some Free Fire redeem codes that they can utilize to receive free rewards.

Free Fire redeem codes to get pet skins and bundles for free (12 May)

Code for pet skin:

FFPL72XC2SWE

Codes for bundles:

X99TK56XDJ4X

SARG886AV5GR

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

B3G7A22TWDR7X

FF7MUY4ME6SC

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

3IBBMSL7AK8G

Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.

Free Fire redeem codes guide: Steps to use the Rewards Redemption Site

Players will be required to use the Rewards Redemption Site to successfully claim rewards through the use of Free Fire redeem codes. The following steps will help guide them through the entire procedure:

Step 1: Users must visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.

On the Rewards Redemption Site, the players will have to log in using any one option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: After individuals are on the website, they will be required to sign in. There are six options available for the same:

Facebook VK Google Huawei ID Apple ID Twitter

If players have guest accounts, they must connect them to one of the platforms before they can claim a redeem code.

Once the code has been entered, players can tap 'Confirm' (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Gamers should then enter the redeem code into the text box that appears. They can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process.

Step 4: If a dialog box stating a successful redemption shows up, players can visit the in-game mail section to collect the rewards.

The rewards are usually sent immediately, but it could take up to 24 hours for the developers to deliver the rewards.

Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game as a result of the government-imposed ban. They can play the MAX version instead, which was not on the list of restricted apps.

