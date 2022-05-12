Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 12 May 2022: Get free pet skins and bundles today

Free Fire redeem codes have proven to be helpful for many gamers who cannot afford to spend real money on diamonds. These codes can provide a variety of free items, including exclusive rewards such as pet skins, costume bundles, and more.
Garena has issued a significant number of redeem codes throughout the years, giving the community a chance to get their hands on a myriad of incentives. However, it is essential to remember that each code is restricted to a particular server, and this means they are only functional on the specific server that the developers released them for.
The following section offers players some Free Fire redeem codes that they can utilize to receive free rewards.
Free Fire redeem codes to get pet skins and bundles for free (12 May)
Code for pet skin:
- FFPL72XC2SWE
Codes for bundles:
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- SARG886AV5GR
- GCNVA2PDRGRZ
- 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- WEYVGQC3CT8Q
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
Disclaimer: These codes may or may not work for some users due to expiry and server restrictions.
Free Fire redeem codes guide: Steps to use the Rewards Redemption Site
Players will be required to use the Rewards Redemption Site to successfully claim rewards through the use of Free Fire redeem codes. The following steps will help guide them through the entire procedure:
Step 1: Users must visit the Rewards Redemption Site on any web browser.
Step 2: After individuals are on the website, they will be required to sign in. There are six options available for the same:
- VK
- Huawei ID
- Apple ID
If players have guest accounts, they must connect them to one of the platforms before they can claim a redeem code.
Step 3: Gamers should then enter the redeem code into the text box that appears. They can tap on the ‘Confirm’ button to complete the redemption process.
Step 4: If a dialog box stating a successful redemption shows up, players can visit the in-game mail section to collect the rewards.
The rewards are usually sent immediately, but it could take up to 24 hours for the developers to deliver the rewards.
Note: Users from India should refrain from downloading or playing the game as a result of the government-imposed ban. They can play the MAX version instead, which was not on the list of restricted apps.