Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 19 June 2022: How to claim free emote, pets, and room card today

Free Fire redeem codes are a fantastic method for acquiring free rewards within the game. The community highly values them since they allow free-to-play players to obtain a range of in-game items they would not have been able to get otherwise without paying diamonds.

Nevertheless, in addition to their benefits, these codes have several downsides, the most significant being the limitations on the servers they may use and their expiration dates. As a result, only codes that have not yet expired (those that are active) and are unique to their server can be used by players.

A list of redemption codes is provided below for users to try out.

Note: Users from India must abstain from playing Free Fire as the game is banned in the country. However, they may play the MAX version as it was not included in the list of suspended apps by the government.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for free emote, pets, and room card (19 June 2022)

The following are the different Free Fire redeem codes:

Emotes

FF9MJ31CXKRG

FFICJGW9NKYT

FFCO8BS5JW2D

FFAC2YXE6RF2

Pets

U8S47JGJH5MG

ZZATXB24QES8

FFIC33NTEUKA

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Room card

FFICJGW9NKYT

XUW3FNK7AV8N

Disclaimer: Due to expiration and server limitations, these Free Fire redeem codes may or may not work for all users.

Guide on using the redeem codes

Usually, Free Fire redeem codes are not meant to be redeemed in-game and must be entered on a separate redemption site. The steps to redeem these codes are as follows:

Step 1: Players should first navigate to the game’s official “Rewards Redemption Site” on any web browser.

It is imperative to visit this website as it is the official portal for using the redeem codes.

Any one of the login options can be selected by the players (Image via Garena)

Step 2: In the following step, gamers may sign in on the redemption website through the platform linked to their in-game accounts. The login options featured are Facebook, VK, Google, Apply ID, Twitter and Huawei ID.

During the redemption, guest accounts will not work. Users with such accounts may go to the in-game settings and link them to any platform.

Players can enter the code into the text field and click on the 'Confirm' option (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, the redeem code may be inputted into the text field showing up on the screens. Individuals can then hit the ‘Confirm’ option to complete the redemption procedure.

A dialogue box will appear stating the rewards and other specifics if successful. The items will soon be delivered to the players' accounts within 24 hours. They will be able to collect them through in-game mail.

